Week 3 Stat Projections: Wide Receivers Rankings

DK Metcalf will get back on track in Week 3 with a favorable matchup vs. the Falcons.

The excellent start by the Bills' passing game and Stefon Diggs suggest that he should have a top five ranking again in Week 3. I have listed ninth with a solid day (six catches for 80 yards and a 75% chance of scoring. In his two games vs. Miami in 2021, he posted two steady outings (4/60/1 and 5/40/1). If Gabriel Davis doesn't suit up, his projections will get a bump later in the week. The only outlier in the top 10 wideouts is DK Metcalf. He should regain his pulse in a favorable matchup at home against the Falcons. Based on who plays, the Tampa Bay wide receiver rankings could change a lot by Sunday. I have Julio Jones returning this week.



Updated : September 21, 2022

WEEK 3 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

