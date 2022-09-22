ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine war – live: Zelensky demands ‘just punishment’ for Putin as hundreds arrested at Moscow protest

By Arpan Rai,Emily Atkinson and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky called for the “just punishment” of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and torture and killing of hundreds of civilians, as he addressed the UN General Assembly late last night.

“A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment. The crime was committed against our state borders. The crime was committed against the lives of our people. The crime was committed against the dignity of our women and men,” the Ukrainian wartime president said.

His video address came on the same day his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of Moscow’s reserve forces and threatened to use nuclear weapons.

Mr Zelensky called on the world leaders gathered at the UNGA to bring retribution against Russia for causing “catastrophic turbulence” to their own economies with its “illegal war”.

Meanwhile, police arrested more than 1,300 people at protests held across Russia in response to Mr Putin’s order for as many as 300,000 military reservists to prepare for service in his country’s struggling campaign against its neighbour.

The Independent

The Independent

