Ratings: Bachelorette Finale, FBI Top Tuesday; The Resident Returns Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s three-hour (!) The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down a tick week-to-week yet leading Tuesday in the demo; read recap and meet the new Bachelor .

CBS’ FBI season premiere (6.5 mi/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“ ) was down a tick on both counts from its Season 4 averages yet topped Tuesday in total audience. The premieres for International (5.3 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo vs. the spinoffs’ previous averages.

NBC’s The Voice (5.9 mil/0.7) matched Monday’s premiere numbers; New Amsterdam (3.2 mil/0.4) returned steady, even while averaging a “D-“ from perturbed fans.

Over on Fox, The Resident (2.7 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B-“ ) hit and tied lows with its season opener. Episode 2 of Monarch (1.8 mil/0.2) was down sharply, of course, from its NFL-inflated premiere .

The CW’s Leonardo (440K/0.1) and Devils (182K/0.0) each added some eyeballs.

NEXT TUESDAY: La Brea and Bachelor in Paradise return, ABC’s The Rookie: Feds premieres.

