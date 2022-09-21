Julian Edelman Asked If Buccaneers Tried to Sign Him

Tampa Bay is short at wideout and just signed Cole Beasley to its practice squad.

The Buccaneers find themselves almost hopelessly short at wide receiver heading into Week 3 and as a result the latest addition to their practice squad is Cole Beasley. While appearing on Inside the NFL , Julian Edelman, who is a former longtime teammate of Tom Brady, was asked if Tampa Bay reached out to him with any interest.

“I don’t wanna talk about this,” Edelman said. “They just signed Cole Beasley. I didn’t get a call.”

Edelman is obviously joking since he was asked to join Brady back in 2020, and confidently turned him down. While appearing on the ManningCast last year, Edelman said that the first day Brady signed with the Buccaneers he asked if he’d want to come along but he said no. Rob Gronkowski, another former Patriots teammate who had retired, accepted his offer and they went on to win Super Bowl LV their first year with the new squad.

Edelman officially announced his retirement in April 2021 after 12 years in New England where he served as one of Brady’s favorite weapons. He was a key piece in their offense and helped win three Lombardi Trophies for the team during his tenure there.

At 36 years old, Edelman’s playing days are surely behind him.

