Week 3 Stat Projections: Tight Ends Rankings

By Shawn Childs
 3 days ago

Gerald Everett's fantasy relevancy continues into Week 3 with Keenan Allen out.

Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the tight end results look messy behind Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller. The usage of Gerald Everett by the Chargers looks enticing, especially if Keenan Allen doesn't play. The status of Justin Herbert is also a critical factor in his playability. I expect Kyle Pitts to find his way back up the rankings this week after two empty showings (2/19 and 2/19) with his favorable matchups against the Seahawks. The Patriots should game plan to slow down Mark Andrews, leading to more chances for Isaiah Likely after a pulse last week (4/43). Wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a concussion vs. the Dolphins. If he doesn't play, Likely could be the Ravens' third receiving option.

Updated : September 21, 2022

WEEK 3 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

