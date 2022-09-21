ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ziwe’: Drew Barrymore & Julia Fox Among Guests For Latest Tranche Of Second Season

By Peter White
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Ziwe is returning to Showtime for the second half of her second season and has set her guest list.

The late-night series returns to the premium cable network in November with six new episodes. The first six episodes of season two premiered in May.

Drew Barrymore and Julia Fox are among the guests, who also include Michael Che, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson and Wayne Brady.

Ziwe will return to streaming and on-demand on Friday November 18 before making its on-air return on Sunday November 20 at 11pm. The season will continue to drop new episodes every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.

It will also feature special guest appearances by Marie Faustin, Benito Skinner, Chloe Cherry, Aparna Nancherla, River L. Ramirez, AnnaSophia Robb, John Reynolds, Larry Owens, Amy Sedaris, Laura Benanti, Scott Adsit, Jackie Hoffman and Josh Sharpe along with musical performances and sketches by its eponymous host.

The first season of the show, which launched in May 2021, featured interviews with the likes of Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams.

Exec produced by former Desus & Mero writer Ziwe, who has also worked on Our Cartoon President and Dickinson , as well as Jo Firestone and Hunter Speese, the series is produced by A24.

