ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZ2WC_0i4RNzjX00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday.

A police source told WGN on Tuesday that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into the lake. Police said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water around 1 p.m. Monday.

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition. The boy is currently on life support.

A source confirmed to WGN that Moreno is the boy’s aunt. A police report said the boy was in the care of his grandmother Monday. When his grandmother went upstairs to change, the boy’s aunt took him out of the home, the source said.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wgn#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84

You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device. That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
WEHT/WTVW

More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy