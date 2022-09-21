Read full article on original website
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Alabama, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man in Alabama is facing charges after a 2-year-old boy died in a hot car Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants were for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
Free entrance at national parks, forests and trails in Oregon & Washington on Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees on Saturday (Sept. 24) for National Public Lands Day, letting people visit day-use sites for free. The National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will all waive entrance and parking fees.
Federal government approves of Oregon's plan for EV charging station build out
Oregon and dozens of other U.S. states received federal approval last week to use federal funding for the construction of the infrastructure of eclectic vehicle charging stations along all major roads and highways. This is in hope of bringing not only Oregon but the whole country closer to a standardized...
The Oregon Department of Education releases statement on low assessment scores
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released a statement regarding the low assessment scores seen across the state's school districts. In the statement, the ODE says they expected that the pandemic would have an impact on learning not only in the state but across the United States as well.
Student test scores lower post pandemic
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. KVAL dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet post-pandemic....
Oregon sees drop in student reading, writing, math scores amid pandemic, assessment finds
The Oregon Department of Education released its latest assessment scores for students, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows reading, writing, and math skills have dropped significantly. The ODE report, released early Thursday morning, offers the first look at student performance since pre-pandemic tests from...
