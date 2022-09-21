ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Alabama, police say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man in Alabama is facing charges after a 2-year-old boy died in a hot car Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants were for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
Centre County, PA
Accidents
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
KVAL

Student test scores lower post pandemic

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. KVAL dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet post-pandemic....
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy