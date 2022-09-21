Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village residents irked over frequent power outages
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Power outages have been frequent in Incline Village over the past several months and residents have been turning to social media, the fire department and general improvement district to share their experiences to try to get resolution. Indra Winquest, general manager of IVGID, said he...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Travel delays start Monday in Stateline for events center construction
STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Flu vaccines available at Tahoe Forest in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Flu season runs October-April, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year. Tahoe Forest Health System is offering flu vaccines in Truckee and Incline Village. The flu vaccine is available for...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Hawaiian group Kulaiwi to perform Friday at LTCC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Arts Project is presenting Kulaiwi on Friday, a Hawaiian band committed to telling stories from their homeland through soaring vocals and island harmony. Kulaiwi, which means land of my ancestors, will hit the stage at 6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Robert Leon Simpson
Robert Leon Simpson (affectionately known as “Bob and Papa”) passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side at the age of 82, on the morning of July 2nd 2022. Bob was born in Pomona, California on September 12th 1939. Bob lived his childhood...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EAT This Week: Lakeview Social’s Bulgogi Cheese Steak
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. This...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Live music, history talks, Mark Twain, magic show on tap
Mountain Workspace in Incline Village is hosting an Artist Gallery Reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring William Cooper and JoAnn Lippert. The featured artist will rotate throughout the season. For more information, visit inclinevillagecrystalbay.com. Alibi Ale Works hosts live music Thursday nights. Alibi Ale Works will be...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: William A. Kirschner
William Arthur Kirschner, 85, flew west peacefully from his home of 52 years in Stateline, NV August 22, 2022. William A. “Bill” was born in 1936 to Arthur and Elizabeth Kirschner in the Bronx, New York. He spent much of his youth in the Bangall and Hunns Lake area of New York State. Bill was the oldest of four children and was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Rita Dahl and Virginia Heinsohn, his loving wife Barbara Kirschner of 32 years and his first wife Jeanne Lawson Kirschner, and is survived by his youngest sister Susan Phelps. He also leaves behind his three children, Glenn, Stacy, and Kris and grandchildren Angela, Jenny, Sawyer and Kestrel and two great grandchildren, Brynlie and Daxton.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Prep roundup: Vikings soccer teams extend streaks to five games; Incline football rolls
The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team shutout their fifth straight opponent on Saturday, rolling to a 7-0 win at home against Spring Creek. Seniors Jenni Arias and Krystyna Schembri netted two goals apiece for the Vikings. Both players assisted on a goal as well. Senior Kiana Bucholz, junior Sydney...
