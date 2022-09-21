William Arthur Kirschner, 85, flew west peacefully from his home of 52 years in Stateline, NV August 22, 2022. William A. “Bill” was born in 1936 to Arthur and Elizabeth Kirschner in the Bronx, New York. He spent much of his youth in the Bangall and Hunns Lake area of New York State. Bill was the oldest of four children and was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Rita Dahl and Virginia Heinsohn, his loving wife Barbara Kirschner of 32 years and his first wife Jeanne Lawson Kirschner, and is survived by his youngest sister Susan Phelps. He also leaves behind his three children, Glenn, Stacy, and Kris and grandchildren Angela, Jenny, Sawyer and Kestrel and two great grandchildren, Brynlie and Daxton.

