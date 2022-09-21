ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village residents irked over frequent power outages

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Power outages have been frequent in Incline Village over the past several months and residents have been turning to social media, the fire department and general improvement district to share their experiences to try to get resolution. Indra Winquest, general manager of IVGID, said he...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Travel delays start Monday in Stateline for events center construction

STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Flu vaccines available at Tahoe Forest in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Flu season runs October-April, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year. Tahoe Forest Health System is offering flu vaccines in Truckee and Incline Village. The flu vaccine is available for...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Hawaiian group Kulaiwi to perform Friday at LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Arts Project is presenting Kulaiwi on Friday, a Hawaiian band committed to telling stories from their homeland through soaring vocals and island harmony. Kulaiwi, which means land of my ancestors, will hit the stage at 6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College’s...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Robert Leon Simpson

Robert Leon Simpson (affectionately known as “Bob and Papa”) passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side at the age of 82, on the morning of July 2nd 2022. Bob was born in Pomona, California on September 12th 1939. Bob lived his childhood...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This Week: Lakeview Social's Bulgogi Cheese Steak

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. This...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Action: Live music, history talks, Mark Twain, magic show on tap

Mountain Workspace in Incline Village is hosting an Artist Gallery Reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring William Cooper and JoAnn Lippert. The featured artist will rotate throughout the season. For more information, visit inclinevillagecrystalbay.com. Alibi Ale Works hosts live music Thursday nights. Alibi Ale Works will be...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: William A. Kirschner

William Arthur Kirschner, 85, flew west peacefully from his home of 52 years in Stateline, NV August 22, 2022. William A. “Bill” was born in 1936 to Arthur and Elizabeth Kirschner in the Bronx, New York. He spent much of his youth in the Bangall and Hunns Lake area of New York State. Bill was the oldest of four children and was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Rita Dahl and Virginia Heinsohn, his loving wife Barbara Kirschner of 32 years and his first wife Jeanne Lawson Kirschner, and is survived by his youngest sister Susan Phelps. He also leaves behind his three children, Glenn, Stacy, and Kris and grandchildren Angela, Jenny, Sawyer and Kestrel and two great grandchildren, Brynlie and Daxton.
STATELINE, NV

