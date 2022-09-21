ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRIED IT: Natural Girl Wigs’ Kinky Goddess Unit Lives Up To Its Name

By Tatayana Yomary
Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

To know me is to recognize that I, Tatayana Yomary, can’t resist a flawless wig unit. Since I’m a natural gal with a deep affinity for protective styles, wigs are my style of choice. Over the years, I’ve rocked straight, body wave, and wet and wavy textures from various wig brands. However, I always craved a natural kinky, blown-out wig that reminds me of my true texture.

Throughout my wig-wearing journey, I’ve been told that finding a kinky wig that feels natural and can go the distance is like discovering a unicorn. And since many brands tend to miss the mark, I was convinced that finding a top-quality kinky wig was not in the cards for me. So, once I got wind of the Natural Girl Wigs Kinky Goddess Unit ($400+, Naturalgirlwigs.com ), I had to see what it was giving.

At first glance, I loved that you could choose a closure or lace construction. Secondly, it has a glue-less installation option that I appreciate. After all, I’m not too fond of having glue close to my edges. I also loved that the texture of the hair felt very soft.

Once I booked an appointment with my stylist at Colleen’s House of Beauty in Brooklyn, New York, it was game time. I had high hopes for the end result of my wig, but some issues came to light. For starters, the wig initially didn’t sit right on my head. Maybe the wig cap was incorrectly sized, but it felt super tight on my head. As a result, my stylist had to bobby pin the wig down to my crown. Additionally, I requested an 18inch wig, but the length seemed a bit off. Still, my stylist made it work, and the results were flawless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zDMX_0i4RNIDe00

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

Aside from the setbacks mentioned above, I loved how the wig looked on my head. The texture looked so natural, and I received many compliments from other clients in the salon. I also appreciated that the hair takes pretty well to heat.

I made it a point to wear the wig for a few weeks to get an authentic feel of the hair. While I love the wig’s texture and feel, I noticed that shedding became a factor. Additionally, since my stylist had to put some extra work in for the wig to sit properly, the wig began to shift over time.

Because the hair was so soft and the texture was spot on, I’d be willing to give the brand another try. However, for wig lovers that require a true medium-size wig, I’d suggest either speaking with customer service about their sizing or requesting a large-sized wig.

