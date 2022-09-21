Read full article on original website
30 Local veterans take flight in 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's
Jefferson City — A blast from the past. The 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's event, put on by Veterans United, took place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Saturday. Through the non-profit Dream Flights, several local veterans took to the skies in a World War II era plane.
Jefferson City Public Schools make adjustments after parents complain about late buses
JEFFERSON CITY — A school bus driver shortage continued Friday at the Jefferson City Public School District. School administrators made adjustments after dozens of parents complained about late arriving school buses in the mornings. School officials said their main priority was getting students to school on time. Dozens of...
Local Veterans are going to fly back into the 1940s at Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY — Veterans United and Dream Flights are flying into the 40s at Jefferson City Memorial Airport to honor World War II veterans on Saturday. What began as a conversation around a table grew into a nationwide program to honor hundreds of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans. On Saturday, dozens of mid-Missouri veterans will be honored as these organizations and sponsors team up to give them a first hand flight experience. For many of the veterans that fought for America decades ago, leaders of these organizations said they just want to provide a way to thank them for their service.
CPD Chief Geoff Jones graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13. According to a release from the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 fellow law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, to receive the graduate distinction.
Arguments and suspension plague Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA — The future of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, which was created to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community, is very uncertain after high turnover rates, suspended meetings, and disagreements. A lot of the friction going on within the board continues to resurface after...
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
Hundreds of athletes to participate in Special Olympics Missouri State Outdoor Games
JEFFERSON CITY — The 2022 Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) State Outdoor Games will bring around 1,100 athletes, coaches, volunteers and Unified partners from across the state to Jefferson City, Oct. 7-9. The Games will be held at Blair Oaks High School, Jefferson City High School, Capital City High School, Oak Hills Golf Center, Binder Sports Complex and SOMO’s Training for Life Campus.
Capital City defeats Jeff City for first time
Capital City beat Jefferson City for the first time ever Friday night, as the Cavs ran to a 28-7 victory. See the highlights above.
Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
Gage highlights honorees for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Columbia Enshrinement
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Jefferson City Jay and Missouri Tiger standout Justin Gage will take his place among the greatest athletes in Missouri history. Gage is among several mid-Missouri standouts who will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this fall. Gage went on to play eights...
Fulton house fire leaves damages of $60,000
FULTON — A house fire in Fulton on Friday left damages totaling $60,000. According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Fire Department, units responded to a residential structure fire at 1208 Kathy Street around 6:14 p.m. When the first unit arrived, heavy smoke was showing from a single-story...
High school volleyball highlights and scores, September 22
New Bloomfield — Jefferson City, Hickman, Blair Oaks are all major winners Thursday evening. Check out the video above for all the highlights and scores.
Columbia man charged with murder over January overdose
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man was charged with Second-Degree Murder Thursday for the January overdose death of a man to whom he allegedly sold methamphetamine. According to court documents, 40-year-old Sean David Rogers is also charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. According to Columbia...
Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
Police arrest Columbia man after crash seriously injures one
Police arrested a Columbia man after they say he crashed into another vehicle and a home in Columbia early Thursday morning. In a release police said they arrested Jesus Olguin, 23, of Columbia. They said Olguin was driving north on North Providence Road and hit another vehicle at the intersection...
Southern Boone routs Versailles for third victory
Versailles — Southern Boone exploded for a big victory over Versailles on Friday night, 49-7. See the highlights above.
Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Lookout Trail east of Route Z around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred when Albert Heimericks, 83, driving...
Blair Oaks stays undefeated with victory over Boonville
The Blair Oaks Falcons remain unbeaten, as they defeated Boonville, 52-13, Friday night. See the highlights above.
Hallsville back in win column with victory over Eldon
Eldon — The Hallsville Indians improved to 3-2 Friday night with a road victory over Eldon, 44-14. See the highlights above.
