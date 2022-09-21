ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

30 Local veterans take flight in 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's

Jefferson City — A blast from the past. The 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's event, put on by Veterans United, took place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Saturday. Through the non-profit Dream Flights, several local veterans took to the skies in a World War II era plane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Local Veterans are going to fly back into the 1940s at Jefferson City Memorial Airport

JEFFERSON CITY — Veterans United and Dream Flights are flying into the 40s at Jefferson City Memorial Airport to honor World War II veterans on Saturday. What began as a conversation around a table grew into a nationwide program to honor hundreds of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans. On Saturday, dozens of mid-Missouri veterans will be honored as these organizations and sponsors team up to give them a first hand flight experience. For many of the veterans that fought for America decades ago, leaders of these organizations said they just want to provide a way to thank them for their service.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

CPD Chief Geoff Jones graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13. According to a release from the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 fellow law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
krcgtv.com

Arguments and suspension plague Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA — The future of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, which was created to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community, is very uncertain after high turnover rates, suspended meetings, and disagreements. A lot of the friction going on within the board continues to resurface after...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Hundreds of athletes to participate in Special Olympics Missouri State Outdoor Games

JEFFERSON CITY — The 2022 Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) State Outdoor Games will bring around 1,100 athletes, coaches, volunteers and Unified partners from across the state to Jefferson City, Oct. 7-9. The Games will be held at Blair Oaks High School, Jefferson City High School, Capital City High School, Oak Hills Golf Center, Binder Sports Complex and SOMO’s Training for Life Campus.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Medical Services#Linus Regimen#Parenting Tips#Middle Childhood#General Health#Diseases#New Mu Health Care#Fittastic
krcgtv.com

Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton house fire leaves damages of $60,000

FULTON — A house fire in Fulton on Friday left damages totaling $60,000. According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Fire Department, units responded to a residential structure fire at 1208 Kathy Street around 6:14 p.m. When the first unit arrived, heavy smoke was showing from a single-story...
FULTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with murder over January overdose

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man was charged with Second-Degree Murder Thursday for the January overdose death of a man to whom he allegedly sold methamphetamine. According to court documents, 40-year-old Sean David Rogers is also charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. According to Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
HARRISBURG, MO
krcgtv.com

Police arrest Columbia man after crash seriously injures one

Police arrested a Columbia man after they say he crashed into another vehicle and a home in Columbia early Thursday morning. In a release police said they arrested Jesus Olguin, 23, of Columbia. They said Olguin was driving north on North Providence Road and hit another vehicle at the intersection...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Lookout Trail east of Route Z around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred when Albert Heimericks, 83, driving...
COLE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy