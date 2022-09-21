JEFFERSON CITY — Veterans United and Dream Flights are flying into the 40s at Jefferson City Memorial Airport to honor World War II veterans on Saturday. What began as a conversation around a table grew into a nationwide program to honor hundreds of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans. On Saturday, dozens of mid-Missouri veterans will be honored as these organizations and sponsors team up to give them a first hand flight experience. For many of the veterans that fought for America decades ago, leaders of these organizations said they just want to provide a way to thank them for their service.

