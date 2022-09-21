Read full article on original website
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
Gas prices going above $4 at some stations in Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - Gas prices are on the rise in Mid-Michigan. Mid-Michigan NOW's Dave Bondy captured a picture of a gallon of regular in Birch run at $4.19 a gallon. Patrick DeHahn from GasBuddy.com says the rise is due to a refinery fire at a facility in Oregon, Ohio earlier this week.
Investigators say worker accused in Deputy's death entered U.S. illegally
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift providing safety in a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started...
Florida district terminates middle school teacher accused of hitting students
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida teacher has been under the microscope, accused of hitting students with sticks and grabbing another by the back of the neck over the past year. On Wednesday, Palm Beach County school board members voted to terminate Victor Lopez, 49, from his...
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Alabama, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man in Alabama is facing charges after a 2-year-old boy died in a hot car Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants were for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
JUDGE: Accused Oxford shooter to remain in Oakland County Jail
UPDATE: OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: A judge says the Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The next hearing is scheduled for October 20th at 8:45 a.m. _ _ _. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday...
Oxford shooting suspect showed "troubling signs" since last August, says attorney
DETROIT, Mich. - Attorney Ven Johnson releasing new details on an alleged timeline in the months and days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Johnson represents five families and his lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court names school employees including teachers, counselors...
How to heat up your home in a safe and cost-efficient way
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Energy costs are up this year, like everything else. One thing that's coming down is the temperatures. It is prompting some people to kick on the furnace. Josh Paciorek, Consumers Energy Spokesperson, said residents might want to make sure their furnace is running efficiently. “The...
Vermont creates 'contingency plans' for migrant arrivals as GOP governors target blue states
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Amid the push by Republican governors to relocate migrants to states in the Northeast, Vermont is creating "contingency plans" in case it becomes the next destination. Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been sending busses and planes full of undocumented migrants to places...
Mount Morris school hosted 'dads take your child to school day'
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Dailey Elementary School hosted "dads take your child to school day" Thursday morning. The school's initiative is to encourage fathers and male role models to become involved in the education of their children. Heather Dixon, Dailey's coordinator of school culture, said it is a great...
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
Dailey Elementary School holds 'Dads Take Your Child to School Day' event
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - It was all about the dads at Dailey Elementary School in Mount Morris Thursday morning. The school hosted a “Dads Take Your Child to School Day” event. This is an initiative to encourage fathers and male role models to become involved in the education...
Change 4 Oxford parent hopes answers are revealed after recent resignations from board
OXFORD, Mich. - Within the last two weeks, two Oxford Community School Board members have resigned. Board President Tom Donnelly and Treasurer Korey Bailey. Now one parent says she hopes this brings accountability. Andrea Jones is part of the Change 4 Oxford parent group, for months now they have called...
Stacey Abrams says there's 'no such thing' as prenatal heartbeat at six weeks, sound is 'manufactured'
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is facing backlash after a video clip of her sharing her views on abortion began circulating on social media. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states effectively banned abortion. In many instances, legislatures passed "Heartbeat Laws"...
