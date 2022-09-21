ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
Gas prices going above $4 at some stations in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich - Gas prices are on the rise in Mid-Michigan. Mid-Michigan NOW's Dave Bondy captured a picture of a gallon of regular in Birch run at $4.19 a gallon. Patrick DeHahn from GasBuddy.com says the rise is due to a refinery fire at a facility in Oregon, Ohio earlier this week.
BIRCH RUN, MI
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Alabama, police say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man in Alabama is facing charges after a 2-year-old boy died in a hot car Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants were for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
How to heat up your home in a safe and cost-efficient way

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Energy costs are up this year, like everything else. One thing that's coming down is the temperatures. It is prompting some people to kick on the furnace. Josh Paciorek, Consumers Energy Spokesperson, said residents might want to make sure their furnace is running efficiently. “The...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
Mount Morris school hosted 'dads take your child to school day'

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. — Dailey Elementary School hosted "dads take your child to school day" Thursday morning. The school's initiative is to encourage fathers and male role models to become involved in the education of their children. Heather Dixon, Dailey's coordinator of school culture, said it is a great...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
