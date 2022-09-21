YG Recruits Nas, J. Cole & More For His Upcoming Album 'I Got Issues'

Photo: Getty Images

YG is scheduled to release his new album I Got Issues next week. As fans rush to pre-save the LP, they're also finding out who else is joining him on the album.



After the pre-order was recently made available, the tracklist revealed that YG's sixth solo album will feature a handful of talented MC's like Nas , J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo . Cole and 'Bagg appear on "Scared Money," which dropped earlier this year. Other artists who appear on the project include H.E.R. , Post Malone , Mozzy , D3szn, Duki and Cuco. The 14-song tracklist surfaced ahead of the album's release next week.

YG has been preparing for the release of his latest album for quite some time. After coming through with "Scared Money," the Bompton native delivered other singles like "Toxic," which samples Mary J. Blige's "Be Happy," and his most recent track "Alone." He also teamed up with Tyga , BIA and 21 Savage for "Run" and came through with an epic music video for the song. In the video, YG and Tyga dressed up like the Kardashian sisters before they robbed a bank and got away with wads of cash.



The 4Hunnid founder revealed the album title and cover art for I Got Issues earlier this month. It will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 release My Life 4Hunnid , which features Lil Wayne , Chris Brown , Gunna , Ty Dolla $ign and others. YG spent the past two years dropping other projects like 4Hunnid Presents: Gang Related and his joint album with Mozzy Kommunity Service .



Look out for I Got Issues on September 30.