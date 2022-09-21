ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?

If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
thesandpaper.net

Offshore Wind Surveyors Assess Potential Impact From Ship Bottom Beach

A team of surveyors spent about an hour on the Sixth Street beach in Ship Bottom Sept. 14, conducting onsite analysis and photographing various viewpoints as part of the federal regulatory process that requires offshore wind projects to perform certain visual survey work along the Jersey Shore for potential impacts.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey

Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Offshore Wind#Wind Turbine#Wind Farms#Business Industry#Linus Business#The White House
onthewater.com

Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- September 22, 2022

The past week provided another solid few days of fluke fishing for most of the southern reef sites. The bite rebounded well after last week’s swell, but Hurricane Fiona may officially end our 2022 flounder season as the hurricane’s swell is projected for this weekend. Canyon action has been excellent for yellowfin, tilefish, and mahi. Overnight chunking with butterfish and sardines seems to be the best methods. Fall is definitely in the air as lots of mullet have been staging along the inlets ready to make their way out and south.
HOBBIES
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Squirrel and Rabbit Seasons Open Tomorrow

Garden State's small game season for gray squirrel and cottontail rabbit opens at sunrise, Saturday, September 24. Hare and jackrabbits are included, but good luck finding one of these. In fact, these are so rare, if they even still exist in New Jersey coverts, that the daily take is limited to one of each. Again, good luck finding one, much less rousting it from its hideaway.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News 12

New Jersey and New York governors announce efforts to combat climate change

Gov. Phil Murphy made an announcement about efforts to combat climate change alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Gov. Murphy wants New Jersey to rely more on offshore electric wind generation to help cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Hochul pledged her state will be powered by renewable energy...
POLITICS
rcbizjournal.com

New York Should Take A Page From New Jersey Which Has Issued Guidance To Local Municipalities For Siting Warehouses

NJ Office of Planning Advocacy In The Dept. of State Gives Local Governments A Road Map For Sensible Planning. New York’s GML (General Municipal Law) requires the Rockland County Planning Department to weigh in on most development projects proposed in Rockland’s towns and villages. Municipalities – towns and villages — are also required to “consult” neighboring governments when a project touches its borders, but are generally not bound by the concerns of those other jurisdictions.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy