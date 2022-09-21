The past week provided another solid few days of fluke fishing for most of the southern reef sites. The bite rebounded well after last week’s swell, but Hurricane Fiona may officially end our 2022 flounder season as the hurricane’s swell is projected for this weekend. Canyon action has been excellent for yellowfin, tilefish, and mahi. Overnight chunking with butterfish and sardines seems to be the best methods. Fall is definitely in the air as lots of mullet have been staging along the inlets ready to make their way out and south.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO