Quincy grounded, but Galesburg Silver Streaks fall 42-14: See area scores
GALESBURG — On a rainy night in Galesburg, the Quincy Blue Devils relied on turnovers and their ground game to post a 42-14 Western Big Six Conference football victory Friday. The rain and loss dampened Silver Streaks homecoming festivities. Quincy, the most pass happy team in the league, had...
Mercer County football team building continuity for second half of season
Aledo - Near the halfway point of the football season, the Mercer County Golden Eagles are happy with the progress they've made toward postseason opportunities. "I think were continuing to progress every week," said Eagles coach Andrew Hofer. "We have a little more experience back than recent years and see that playing out so far but we've still got work to do."
Mercer County golf team wins tournament
The Mercer County boys golf team came out on top as Lincoln Trail Conference champs. The LTC Railsplitter Tournament was held at Gibson Woods, and Mercer County had a score of 353. Carson Boelens placed third with a 79 and Hunter Weeks was fourth with a score of 81.
Rick L. Lincoln
Rick L. Lincoln, 60 of Andalusia, IL passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Services are 1:00 p.m. Tuesday September 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter or Myrna Rae’s Studio of Dance. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
How can the IHSA solve its baseball umpire shortage crisis? These guys can help
EAST PEORIA — Guys like Dylan Poulsen and Ryan Russell are part of the solution to the Illinois High School Association's baseball umpire shortage. Older umpires are retiring in droves. New blood is needed. Poulsen is 17 and a senior at Limestone in Bartonville. Russell is 18, a recent...
Mercer County reports 9 new COVID cases; Illinois cases plummet 11.8%
Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 17,584 new cases. That's down 11.8% from the previous week's tally of 19,933 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Howard “Howie” Russell
Howard “Howie” Russell, 50, of Aledo passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family with arrangements. “We can do things your way, or we can do them the right way.” - a phrase Howie...
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
A new type of modular housing equipped for global warming is being built in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE - A Chillicothe entrepreneur is building affordable housing for the age of global warming. Timothy Tobin, owner of Eagle Companies, has designed a super-efficient steel house that can be dropped on a semi and shipped anywhere. Units are priced at $110,000 for a one-bedroom, and can be combined and stacked to create a larger living space or multi-family housing. Equipped with high-tech construction materials and efficient appliances, the units use very little energy. The addition of solar panels, a $20,000 option, can take inhabitants off the grid.
