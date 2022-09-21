Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Protect Your Favorite Hats and Headwear With Jason Markk Hatcare
Over the last 15 years, Jason Markk has made a name for itself with best-in-class shoe care products. Now the brand is launching a premium hatcare line to help fans protect their favorite performance headwear, snapbacks and vintage pieces. Jason Markk knows that people need a specialized, trusted cleaning solution to maintain their hats for years to come, which is why the brand is launching a gentle yet effective cleaning kit that retails for just $25.
Gear Patrol
Our Readers Loved This Carpet Cleaner on Prime Day, And Now It's on Sale Again
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. No matter how great your vacuum is, sometimes you need a little more help to remove stains and get at the dirt deep in your carpet or upholstery. That's where Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner comes in. The carpet cleaner has a hose that sprays stain remover and sucks the dirt out of whatever you're cleaning. It's small and lightweight which comes in handy for tasks like cleaning out your car, but it's also mighty, which makes it perfect for those satisfying deep cleans. This item went on sale on Prime Day and was a favorite amongst our readers, and now it's on sale on Amazon again, knocking the price down from $124 to $110.
Gear Patrol
Food52 Just Revealed an Online Pantry of Top-Shelf Ingredients. Here's What to Buy
For more than a decade, Food52 has been among the best places for gourmets to gather on the internet thanks to their expertly-curated collection of recipes, kitchenware (including their own line) and cooking advice. Now, the brand has taken the next logical step in their quest to conquer your kitchen by unveiling the Food52 Pantry, their debut line of ingredients for use in their recipes.
