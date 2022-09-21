A Laurel woman was issued a no-contact order with Laurel Elementary School after she allegedly slashed the tires of two school employees after a school-related disagreement, and threatened a school official. Several days later, Laurel officers spotted 36 year old Crystal Brummell parked near the school, but when officers attempted a traffic stop she drove off, but officers broke off the chase. Several hours later police again tried to stop Brummell who again sped off. Police deployed stop sticks which deflated her tires. She resisted arrest until she was tased. Police learned there were children in the car during the pursuit.

LAUREL, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO