Baltimore, MD

louella6158
3d ago

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 like dude you left the scene. You’re wrong in so many ways. I’m with the judge, plea not accepted!

Ravensgal 6
3d ago

Way to go Judge Phone. A judge that actually stood up. Who in the hell came up with that no responsibility of a plea deal. You just as well should let him go with that deal. There is no responsibility with that plea deal at all. This joker didn't try to help no one but himself. Now it's time to face a few consequences.

The Wise guy
3d ago

Seems like a punk and he probably is and the woman should take him for everything that he has including that belt

Daily Voice

Judge Rejects Plea Offer For Gervonta Davis After Hit And Run Left Pregnant Woman Injured

A Baltimore boxing champion's plea offer to avoid jail time for a 2020 hit-and-run has been rejected by a judge and will now go to trial, reports the Baltimore Banner. On Nov. 5, 2020, Gervonta Davis, 27, ran a red light on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by a pregnant woman shortly before 2 a.m., leaving her stranded as she pleaded for help, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
