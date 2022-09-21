ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Senior eats local dumplings, taste buds will never be the same

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Local Madison senior Mackenzie Moore has lived near Madison her entire life and has had the same breakfast, lunch and dinner her entire life — a single beet and Sun Drop.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

9 fall drink specials to warm you up in the Madison area

Spiced Apple Cider and Pumpkin Spice Fluff Latte are among some of the classic fall beverages from Colectivo this season. Or find a new fall favorites like the Mocha Mexicana – “a cozy fall drink to sit next to the fire with” that mixes spicy and sweet with Fee Brother’s Orange Bitters (nonalcoholic), cocoa and other spices. Or try the Maple Spice Chai – a spicy chai with a maple syrup addition. These festive drinks will be available until Nov. 1. 583 State St.; 2530 Monroe St.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas J. Lynch

Thomas John Lynch passed away Sept 20, 2022. Tom, a proud Veteran, Adventurer, Sailor, Pilot, loyal friend and family Centered Patriot was born in Monroe, WI Jan. 16, 1947. He was the son of Delbert and Dorothy (Mahlkuch) Lynch. He was named after his Great Grandfather Thomas Lynch and his Grandfather John Lynch. Tom grew up on the family farm south of Browntown. He attended Cadiz Country School and Monroe schools and graduated in 1965 from Albany WI.
MONROE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Channel 3000

Kathleen Mary Egstad

MIDDLETON – Kathleen Mary Egstad, age 81, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Eleanor (Boos) Hensen. Kathy graduated from Edgewood High School in 1959 and then continued her studies at Edgewood College. She met her future husband, James Egstad, on a double date in high school. They were united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1960.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Paul George Zeier

DEFOREST – Paul George Zeier, age 63, passed away at his home from a heart condition on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Paul was born February 18, 1959, in Madison, WI to Herbert and Gertrude (Klein) Zeier. He attended Pumpkin Hollow grade school and graduated from DeForest Area High School in 1977. Paul was a life-long farmer who loved his cows and calves. He had a strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest. Paul had a reputation for eating, he could load a plate like you couldn’t believe. He was still driving the first car he ever bought, a 1986 Monte Carlo. Paul enjoyed the Packers and Badgers, even going to the Rose Bowl. Paul lived life on his own terms and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
DEFOREST, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Baraboo family finds healing in lavender

Lush fields of purple blooms might resemble the French countryside, but this is Sauk County. For Laura and Aron McReynolds the rolling hills covered in lavender mark a new beginning. They sold their business in Kansas and moved to Wisconsin on a whim and a prayer without any idea of what they would do. It was a difficult time in their family and their marriage was falling apart.
BARABOO, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Keller
Channel 3000

Richard “Dick” Frances Lyons

Full obit is to come soon. Richard “Dick” Lyons, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at The Villa at Middleton Village. He was born on July 30, 1932, to Frances and Lillian (Genin) Lyons in Madison, WI. Dick married Linda Niebuhr on March 4, 1978, at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison, WI.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

John W. “Butch” Brozek Sr.

FALL RIVER—John W. “Butch” Brozek Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at The Meadows of Fall River. Butch was born on March 8, 1939, to Cleve and Esther (Conant) Brozek. John grew up on a farm outside of Randolph. After marrying Alice...
FALL RIVER, WI
Channel 3000

Dennis G. Lee

COLUMBUS – Dennis G. Lee, age 78, of Columbus, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an accident on his farm. He was born July 18, 1944, to Glenn and Breta Lee. Dennis was a devoted son to his father and mother and considered his father as his best friend and continued to farm the Lee homestead. He was part of a very large family, consisting of 14 nieces and 14 nephews all very dear to him.
COLUMBUS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best New Restaurant#Port Wine#Trout#Vegetables#Food Drink#The New York Times#The Harvey House#The French Laundry#Midwestern#The Washington Ave
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
rv-pro.com

Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships

Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
DELAVAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s

OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
OREGON, WI
livability.com

In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI

Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy