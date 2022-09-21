Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Daily Cardinal
Senior eats local dumplings, taste buds will never be the same
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Local Madison senior Mackenzie Moore has lived near Madison her entire life and has had the same breakfast, lunch and dinner her entire life — a single beet and Sun Drop.
Channel 3000
9 fall drink specials to warm you up in the Madison area
Spiced Apple Cider and Pumpkin Spice Fluff Latte are among some of the classic fall beverages from Colectivo this season. Or find a new fall favorites like the Mocha Mexicana – “a cozy fall drink to sit next to the fire with” that mixes spicy and sweet with Fee Brother’s Orange Bitters (nonalcoholic), cocoa and other spices. Or try the Maple Spice Chai – a spicy chai with a maple syrup addition. These festive drinks will be available until Nov. 1. 583 State St.; 2530 Monroe St.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
Channel 3000
Thomas J. Lynch
Thomas John Lynch passed away Sept 20, 2022. Tom, a proud Veteran, Adventurer, Sailor, Pilot, loyal friend and family Centered Patriot was born in Monroe, WI Jan. 16, 1947. He was the son of Delbert and Dorothy (Mahlkuch) Lynch. He was named after his Great Grandfather Thomas Lynch and his Grandfather John Lynch. Tom grew up on the family farm south of Browntown. He attended Cadiz Country School and Monroe schools and graduated in 1965 from Albany WI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Channel 3000
Kathleen Mary Egstad
MIDDLETON – Kathleen Mary Egstad, age 81, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Eleanor (Boos) Hensen. Kathy graduated from Edgewood High School in 1959 and then continued her studies at Edgewood College. She met her future husband, James Egstad, on a double date in high school. They were united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1960.
Channel 3000
Paul George Zeier
DEFOREST – Paul George Zeier, age 63, passed away at his home from a heart condition on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Paul was born February 18, 1959, in Madison, WI to Herbert and Gertrude (Klein) Zeier. He attended Pumpkin Hollow grade school and graduated from DeForest Area High School in 1977. Paul was a life-long farmer who loved his cows and calves. He had a strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest. Paul had a reputation for eating, he could load a plate like you couldn’t believe. He was still driving the first car he ever bought, a 1986 Monte Carlo. Paul enjoyed the Packers and Badgers, even going to the Rose Bowl. Paul lived life on his own terms and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
wisconsinlife.org
Baraboo family finds healing in lavender
Lush fields of purple blooms might resemble the French countryside, but this is Sauk County. For Laura and Aron McReynolds the rolling hills covered in lavender mark a new beginning. They sold their business in Kansas and moved to Wisconsin on a whim and a prayer without any idea of what they would do. It was a difficult time in their family and their marriage was falling apart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Channel 3000
Richard “Dick” Frances Lyons
Full obit is to come soon. Richard “Dick” Lyons, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at The Villa at Middleton Village. He was born on July 30, 1932, to Frances and Lillian (Genin) Lyons in Madison, WI. Dick married Linda Niebuhr on March 4, 1978, at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison, WI.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Channel 3000
John W. “Butch” Brozek Sr.
FALL RIVER—John W. “Butch” Brozek Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at The Meadows of Fall River. Butch was born on March 8, 1939, to Cleve and Esther (Conant) Brozek. John grew up on a farm outside of Randolph. After marrying Alice...
Channel 3000
Dennis G. Lee
COLUMBUS – Dennis G. Lee, age 78, of Columbus, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an accident on his farm. He was born July 18, 1944, to Glenn and Breta Lee. Dennis was a devoted son to his father and mother and considered his father as his best friend and continued to farm the Lee homestead. He was part of a very large family, consisting of 14 nieces and 14 nephews all very dear to him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
livability.com
Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.
If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s
OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
livability.com
In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI
Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
Comments / 0