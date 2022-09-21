DEFOREST – Paul George Zeier, age 63, passed away at his home from a heart condition on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Paul was born February 18, 1959, in Madison, WI to Herbert and Gertrude (Klein) Zeier. He attended Pumpkin Hollow grade school and graduated from DeForest Area High School in 1977. Paul was a life-long farmer who loved his cows and calves. He had a strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest. Paul had a reputation for eating, he could load a plate like you couldn’t believe. He was still driving the first car he ever bought, a 1986 Monte Carlo. Paul enjoyed the Packers and Badgers, even going to the Rose Bowl. Paul lived life on his own terms and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

