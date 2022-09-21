ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Liberty Church celebrates 100 years

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbmFY_0i4RJcXE00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Liberty Church is celebrating its one hundredth anniversary Friday, September 23. The celebration will be held at the Liberty Church at 1840 Albany Street, Schenectady.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

There will be a walk-through museum with static exhibits of history and highlights of the church and its activities and roots in the community over the years. A celebration service with music and creative elements including a historical video presentation also will be held. Local community leaders and civic leaders will be in attendance to help mark the event. Attendees to the event will be welcomed with hors d’oeuvres followed by a dessert reception after the Friday evening program, and a final celebration worship service will be held on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. to conclude the anniversary festivities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oktoberfest is back in Glenville

This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady church turns 100

The church was established 1922 in Schenectady, now known as Liberty Church New York since 2018. Tonight, they're celebrating that monumental mile marker by kicking it off with an h'orderves hour, historical presentation throughout the years and a service. The mission of the liberty church is a simple one.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Hollowed Harvest returns to Altamont

Hallowed Harvest is returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds. There will be 7,000 jack o’ lanterns on display. General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for kids. Those tickets must be purchased ahead of time at hallowedharvest.com. Time slots are first come first serve.
ALTAMONT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
Albany, NY
Schenectady, NY
Society
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Lifestyle
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Corruption Bike Tour taking place Saturday

The Albany Bicycle Coalition, along with the Museum of Political Corruption, will be hosting the first Capital Corruption Bike Tour on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. The tour will start and end at the Discover Albany Visitors Center at 25 Quackenbush Square on the Corner of Broadway and Clinton Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Festival#The Liberty Church#Nexstar Media Inc
Lite 98.7

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Airport to honor Gold Star Mothers

Albany International Airport will be honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers on Sunday, September 25 at noon on the airport's third floor observation level. A "Gold Star Mother" or "Gold Star Family" has signified a mother or family that has lost one of their children or family members in combat.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Calling all film lovers to NYSIFF

The seventh annual New York State International Film Festival (NYSIFF) is taking place September 23 through 24 at the Linda WAMC Performing Arts Studio in Albany. Since 2016 the festival has screened films from over 23 countries.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire Live hosts packed fall lineup

Empire Live on Pearl Street in Albany has packed in the performers from now until the end of the year. There are performances from alternative rock to heavy metal to a Taylor Swift night all through October leading up to the Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party on Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy