Salty One
3d ago
Obviously he hasn’t learned a lesson on how to act in society so he shouldn’t be released again.
Reply
5
binghamtonhomepage.com
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony
The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
Convicted murderer to remain behind bars
A New York State appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a Brooklyn man in a shooting death that occurred in 2017.
WKTV
Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
waer.org
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested for domestic violence against girlfriend
Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was arrested Wednesday on charges related to a domestic violence incident, according to Syracuse.com. The newspaper reports Gethers was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal obstruction of breathing and for harassment, which is a second-degree violation. Gethers pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police arrested...
NewsChannel 36
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
Update: Man found shot in Solvay home pronounced dead, deputies say
Update 7:35 p.m.: The man found shot in a Charles Avenue home was pronounced dead, deputies said Saturday night. Police did not identify the man in his 30s as they have not yet notified his family, deputies said. Original story:. Solvay, N.Y. — A man was found Saturday shot and...
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals Court Upholds 2018 Binghamton Murder Conviction
The New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division Third Department upheld the 2018 murder conviction of 27-year-old Jabari K. Ashe of Brooklyn. In 2018, a Broome County jury found Ashe guilty of Murder in the second degree, as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. The...
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
informnny.com
Rome Police looking for info on fight suspects
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department says a large fight took place at Stevens Field Park in Rome on September 21st, leading to multiple people being injured, and they need help identifying suspects. Around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at Frederick and West Court Streets to...
literock973.com
Computers, DVDs seized from Broome County judge’s home in investigation of son
KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The son of US District Judge Thomas McAvoy is accused of secretly filming women in sex acts. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy on 29 counts of illegal surveillance. As part of the investigation, authorities seized computers, hard drives, and a container of over 150 DVDs from the judge’s home in the Broome County town of Kirkwood.
Two charged after home invasion in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman. Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said. Terry...
WETM
Two men arrested on weapon and drug charges in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 22, Elmira Police Officers arrested two men on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Zoar Street. Officers learned that the driver had narcotics and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, officers also located a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds inside the vehicle. They also found an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and a large quantity of cash.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
Pennsylvania woman sentenced for repeatedly raping young boy
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonya Krout, convicted in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced for the repeated rape of a young child. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s office, Krout was sentenced earlier this week to a maximum of 60 years in state prison for three counts of Rape of a Child that […]
whcuradio.com
Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
Comments / 4