ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How to Think About Risky Stocks When You're Approaching Retirement

Sequence risk is of concern primarily in the early years of retirement. A string of poor returns can threaten the long-term viability of your portfolio. Consider making asset-allocation adjustments before you retire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Bonds#Stocks And Bonds#Ira#Tax Deductions#Muni Bonds#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond

AbbVie's lineup is well-positioned to deliver even after Humira loses patent protection. Gilead should get back on track as the pandemic subsides and new products earn approval. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid

The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023

Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

What Does the Yield Curve Tell Us About AGNC Investment's Portfolio?

The mortgage REIT sector has greatly underperformed since the beginning of the pandemic. The factors that drove this underperformance are dissipating. These companies are not buys yet, but they belong on your watch list. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Sell Now or Wait a Year? What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit

Housing inventory dipped slightly in August, so you may have less competition right now. Rising mortgage rates could push buyers away in the coming year, and a recession could do the same. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Two key valuation-focused metrics suggest the stock market has further to fall. However, patience has proved quite profitable for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security

Most years, seniors will receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The higher inflation surges, the bigger next year's Social Security raise will be. Whether you're already retired or planning to retire soon, this COLA could affect you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers

Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could result in benefit cuts. President Biden has a solution to address the problem at hand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy