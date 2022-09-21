Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About Finances? Here Are 5 Income-Generating Assets to Take Advantage of in '22-'23
The right investments for you fit your risk tolerance. Some income-generating assets are riskier than others. The greater the potential reward, the higher the risk. Look into money market accounts, CDs, stocks, and these other assets. If the uncertainty of the past few years has left you longing for investments...
Motley Fool
How to Think About Risky Stocks When You're Approaching Retirement
Sequence risk is of concern primarily in the early years of retirement. A string of poor returns can threaten the long-term viability of your portfolio. Consider making asset-allocation adjustments before you retire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond
AbbVie's lineup is well-positioned to deliver even after Humira loses patent protection. Gilead should get back on track as the pandemic subsides and new products earn approval. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023
Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Social Security's Big COLA Increase Next Year Could Also Become a Tax Headache
In general, the cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security next year will be a good thing. But it could create more complexity when retirees go to file their taxes. The increase could make more of a retiree's benefits count as taxable income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
What Does the Yield Curve Tell Us About AGNC Investment's Portfolio?
The mortgage REIT sector has greatly underperformed since the beginning of the pandemic. The factors that drove this underperformance are dissipating. These companies are not buys yet, but they belong on your watch list. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Sell Now or Wait a Year? What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit
Housing inventory dipped slightly in August, so you may have less competition right now. Rising mortgage rates could push buyers away in the coming year, and a recession could do the same. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Two key valuation-focused metrics suggest the stock market has further to fall. However, patience has proved quite profitable for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security
Most years, seniors will receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The higher inflation surges, the bigger next year's Social Security raise will be. Whether you're already retired or planning to retire soon, this COLA could affect you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Personal Loan Rates Have Dropped More Than 10%. Here Are 4 Steps to Locking in the Best Rate
Need a loan? Now might be a good time to apply.
Motley Fool
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers
Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could result in benefit cuts. President Biden has a solution to address the problem at hand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0