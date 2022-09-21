ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Independent

Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers

The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
