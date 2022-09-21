Read full article on original website
Related
I won a $133million lottery – my strategy for picking the winning numbers
A GRANDMOTHER won the largest jackpot in Colorado's history by sticking to one strategy. Judy Finchum had patiently played the same five numbers on her lottery tickets for 30 years before it finally paid off. In 2017, the then 67-year-old won a whopping $133.2million on a Powerball ticket, reported ABC...
People
Single Ticket Holder Who Won $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Last Month Still Hasn't Claimed Prize
One extremely lucky Mega Millions winner is a billionaire after hitting the $1.34 billion jackpot — and they may not even know it. Last month, an Illinois resident purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles outside Chicago, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Here's the (Smart) Reason the $1 Billion Mega Millions Winners Waited to Come Forward
The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery is about 1 in 300,000,000 — and two people from Illinois defied those odds. The winning ticket was announced eight weeks ago, and just days before the 60-day deadline to claim the record-breaking jackpot, the winners finally came forward. Article continues...
Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers
The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa woman wins second $100,000 lottery prize in just over two years
An Iowa woman scored a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over two years after collecting the same amount from another game.
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia man jokes to wife about winning the lottery, scores big jackpot
A Virginia man who promised to call his wife if he won the lottery said he had to do some convincing when the time came to tell her about his $227,037 jackpot.
Stimulus update: One-time check payment worth $3,200 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Alaska residents can look forward to relief for the rising cost of energy and everyday items as the state is set to deliver direct payments to residents as soon as Tuesday.
I won $100,000 twice playing the lottery – see why changing my strategy scored a second win
A LUCKY woman has won a $100,000 lottery not just once but twice - and her spontaneous strategy change may have helped her get the second top prize. Iowa Lottery recently announced that Mary Starks won after purchasing a ticket at a local convenience store. Mary won $100,000 in a...
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
A 2018 study of lottery winners found that "large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Find Out if Your State Is Sending a Check in September
Many Illinois residents have started receiving tax rebate checks this week worth $50 -- or $100 if they filed as a couple -- as well as an additional property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds this week: In Virginia,...
Some Wisconsin quarters have an error. The rare coins could sell for far beyond 25 cents.
Back in 2005, we learned that some Wisconsin quarters have flaws and can be worth hundreds. A new TikTok video has resurfaced the revelation.
Comments / 0