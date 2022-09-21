Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Milligan faculty lecture explores motivation in gifted adolescents
Milligan University’s annual Faculty Lecture Series launches on Thursday, Sept. 29, with a presentation from Dr. Vicki Phelps, assistant professor of education. Phelps’ lecture, “Motivating Gifted Adolescents through the Power of PIE: Preparedness, Innovation & Effort,” begins at 7 p.m. in Milligan’s Hyder Auditorium. Phelps’...
elizabethton.com
Country Day & Character Day at Keenburg Elementary
Students at Keenburg School showed their support during Unaka High School’s recent homecoming week by participating in daily dress-up themes such as Country Day and Character Day. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade participated in Character Day.
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 26-30: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Chopped Steak/Gravy, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
Ballad Health says it does not perform gender-affirming procedures
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With controversy erupting this week over Vanderbilt University Medical Center performing gender-affirming treatments on minors with parental consent, Ballad Health says it does not perform gender confirmation surgeries and has no plans to do so. With Republican state lawmakers threatening to ban gender-related treatments for minors, News Channel 11 asked […]
elizabethton.com
Wayward Springs celebrates with ribbon-cutting
The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Elizabethton celebrated the opening of Wayward Springs Tack and Consignment on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new business will provide tack, treats and other equine supplies. “We are so excited to welcome a brand new business to our downtown community!...
wjhl.com
Celebrity Auction to benefit Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club
Jessica Poore previews the Celebrity Auction taking place on October 1st to raise much needed funds for the programs of the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club!
Herald and Tribune
Reeves continues to question election
Though the next election in Washington County isn’t until November, the results from the most recent vote in August are still up in the air for one former candidate. In a close mayoral race, James Reeves was defeated by Joe Grandy on August 4 by 1.29% of the votes – but Reeves is still saying that the numbers are not accurate.
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
elizabethton.com
W.G. “Dub” Ward
W.G. “Dub” Ward, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. “Dub” was born in Buladean, N.C., on December 29, 1931 to the late Everett and Sally Butler Ward. In addition to his parents, Dub was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Ward, and his daughter, Kimberly Ward.
elizabethton.com
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr.
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr., 34, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2022. Jerry was born on May 12, 1988. Jerry was a fun-loving, big-hearted fellow, who loved everyone that he met. Jerry had a special way of making everyone he met feel special and important. Blessed with the gift of gab he made everyone laugh. Jerry was an avid BMX rider, loved all things motorcycles, a great friend, an awesome brother, a wonderful son and was “the best Dad ever.”
elizabethton.com
Mark Allen Chesser
Mark Allen Chesser, 58, died peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., January 3, 1964, to the late Dewey Allen Chesser and Minnie Katharine Baird. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Ann Shell Chesser; daughter, Courtney...
Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
elizabethton.com
Brews & Tunes to host K.T. Vandyke
Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music series, will host K.T. Vandyke in downtown Jonesborough Sunday, Sept. 25. Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza from 4 to 7 p.m. There is a rotating weekly food truck and a featured craft brewery. Food and beer will be served beginning at 4 p.m. and music starts at 5 p.m.
Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
elizabethton.com
Junior Warriors topple Cloudland Middle School
On Thursday afternoon Happy Valley Middle School brought both the lightning and the thunder in opening a 22-0 first-quarter lead over Cloudland Middle School at Orr Field. In the end, HVMS was able to hold off a determined Junior Highlanders by a 30-14 tally. The Jr.’ Landers dominated time of...
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
elizabethton.com
Covered Bridge Days off to strong start following Kick-Off Concerts
Covered Bridge Days appeared to be off to a great start Wednesday and Thursday night, with the first-ever Covered Bridge Days Kick-Off Concerts featuring contemporary Christian artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave on Wednesday, followed by country music artists Dylan Scott and Kip Moore on Thursday. More than 3,500 music...
993thex.com
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
How will interest rate hike impact Tri-Cities housing market?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again, but what does that mean for a housing market in the Tri-Cities that has seen rising prices and short supply? The Fed raised its short-term rate by .75 percent bringing the rate to a range of 3-3.25 percent. Property Executives realtor Courtney Jackson, […]
