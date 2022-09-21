ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Presses Fight Against Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean City plans to step up its fight against a proposed offshore wind energy farm during two upcoming public hearings that will represent a crucial regulatory showdown with the project’s developer. The city has intensified its criticism of plans by developer Orsted, a Danish energy company, to run a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Offshore Wind Surveyors Assess Potential Impact From Ship Bottom Beach

A team of surveyors spent about an hour on the Sixth Street beach in Ship Bottom Sept. 14, conducting onsite analysis and photographing various viewpoints as part of the federal regulatory process that requires offshore wind projects to perform certain visual survey work along the Jersey Shore for potential impacts.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
News Break
Politics
capemayvibe.com

Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey

You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
MANASQUAN, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE POUNDS THE PAVEMENT FOR PANCREATIC CANCER

They pounded the pavement for a great cause as many participated in the 9th annual Pound the Pavement for Purple 5K run/2MI walk for Pancreatic Cancer. #SheriffGolden and members of the #MCSONJ couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the event to raise money and awareness for this devastating disease. Thanks to all the participants and especially Commissioner Director Tom Arnone for the dedication and commitment each year in making this event such a success.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

