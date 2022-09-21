Read full article on original website
Belleville HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team has won five straight matches to improve to 5-2 on the season through Sept. 22. The Lady Buccaneers, under head coach John Spina, dropped matches to Payne Tech and East Orange Campus to start the season. Spina said the team was missing a few players early on and had trouble with consistency. But they turned things around. They defeated Science Park, West Caldwell Tech, Barringer, Irvington and Newark East Side during the winning streak.
Belleville HS girls soccer team has optimistic outlook
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls soccer team is making good strides despite a tough start to the season with a 1-6 record through Sept. 21. Belleville, which defeated College Achieve Central Charter, 7-0, on Sept. 14 in the team’s fourth game, is guided by first-year head coach Jennifer Alves, who was an assistant coach with the team for three seasons.
Irvington HS boys soccer team hosts Caldwell
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team hosted Caldwell on Sept. 22 at Irvington Park. The IHS Blue Knights lost a tough game, 2-1, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. Karl Boucher scored for the Blue Knights. Walter Tajeda made nine saves for...
Nutley HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-1, on Sept. 19 at Father Glotzbach Field. It was the Lady Raiders’ first win of the season. Nutley HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville added by Editor on September 23, 2022.
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
Nutley HS Raiders are off to a good start to the season
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team has enjoyed a good start to the season. The Raiders won two of their first three games. In the season opener on Sept. 1, NHS defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, under the lights at Tangorra Field/Park Oval. It marked the first football game under the permanent lighting system at the field.
Seton Hall Prep shows confidence and control in first cross-country divisional race
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its first Super Essex Conference–American Division race of the season at Branch Brook Park in Newark, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team defeated Caldwell, 21-38, and Montclair Kimberley Academy, 19-39, in a controlled and confident race. Junior Connor Schmit and senior co-captain TJ...
Longtime running coach recalls his tenure at Bloomfield High School
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — One afternoon last week, Paul Williams, 85, related his experiences serving as Bloomfield High School’s running coach. He had been head coach for cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track from 1961 to 2002. Born in Jersey City, he moved with his family to Dearborn, Mich.,...
Belleville SAL wins national award for photograph
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 in Belleville received a first-place Snapshots of Service Award at the 2022 national convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., in the category of veterans affairs. The award, presented to the squadron by one of New Jersey’s national delegates who attended the convention, is the first time the squadron has received national recognition for its efforts.
St. Peter’s School in Belleville is back for the new school year
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Excitement was visible on the faces of students and teachers alike as they returned for the opening of the school year at St. Peter’s School in Belleville on Sept. 7. The only Catholic school in Belleville, St. Peter’s School provides pre-K3 to eighth-grade education to children from Belleville and nearby towns.
State purchases land for Essex-Hudson Greenway
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In a major milestone in the long-sought effort to create a multiuse recreational trail spanning Essex and Hudson counties, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sept. 15 that the state has successfully acquired the inactive Norfolk Southern Railway Co. railway that stretches nearly 9 miles from Montclair to Jersey City, passing through Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny and Secaucus. The plan is to turn this 9-mile strip of land into a linear park.
Zuckerman resigns from South Orange governing body; Schnall rejoins board
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Sept. 12 meeting of the South Orange Board of Trustees proved a bittersweet one, as village leaders bade farewell to Trustee Bob Zuckerman and welcomed back Trustee Steve Schnall. This meeting was Zuckerman’s last on the board, as he and his husband have moved...
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
NJDEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
Nutley to honor Iannarone with library dedication
NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley is set to honor Anthony J. Iannarone by dedicating the Nutley Public Library’s children’s room in his name. Iannarone has served as a library trustee for 50 years and is currently in his 36th year as library board president. The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 pm. at the Nutley Public Library, 93 Booth Drive.
Glen Ridge biographer dives into the life of Martha Graham
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — “Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern,” a biography of the seminal 20th-century dancer and choreographer, and a 14-year undertaking by Glen Ridge resident Neil Baldwin, began for Baldwin with probably the same experience as anyone else experiencing Martha Graham choreography for the first time: an epiphany.
‘Light Studies’ in photography with the Essex Photo Club
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Photographer David H. Wells will present “Light Studies, Exploring the Light Atmosphere of a Place.” Wells has worked on assignments for Fortune, Life, National Geographic, Newsweek and Time magazines. With his 30 years of experience, he has become a master of the use of light, exposure, tonality, framing and composition.
Annual Belleville Food Truck Festival returns with host of international flavors
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The annual Belleville Food Truck Festival will have a new home this fall. Unlike previous years, the free, family-friendly event will be held at the Belleville High School, 100 Passaic Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 10 p.m. The Belleville Food Truck Festival will be serving up everything from empanadas to egg rolls, lobster rolls to lomo sliders, Cubanos to cupcakes.
28-year-old Montclair man fatally shot in Orange
ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 22 at 12:56 a.m., police were notified...
Young SAL receives Ten Ideals Award for completing study program
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Jake Myers, age 7, a member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105, received the Ten Ideals Award at a regular meeting of the squadron in September. Following a course of study, Jake became only the second young SAL in New Jersey to receive the award in 2022.
