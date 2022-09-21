ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

Explore the progress in downtown Naperville Saturday, Sept. 24

Above / A “Progress in Progress Celebration” is set to welcome visitors from 11AM to 3PM Sat., Sept. 24, throughout downtown Naperville. Princess Storytime will be featured in the breezeway “Main Place” along Jefferson Avenue. All shops and restaurants throughout the central business district will be open regular business hours. Come see what’s new!
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander

Fall is here so it’s time for pumpkins, fun runs, bike rides and nature outings. Check out upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs and register at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. History at Home – Pumpkins (Zoom Webinar): 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, online. Have you ever...
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Barkapalooza is Coming!

Leslie Harris here, and this Sunday, September 25th, is a big celebration and fundraiser. It’s Barkpalooza, benefiting the homeless animals of the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove. It’s their 29th annual 5K run and Rescue Fest, and it’s happening at Lisle Community Park. The race...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
959theriver.com

Downtown Naperville is Back!

Hi, Leslie Harris here, and if you’ve been to downtown Naperville in the last several months, you know that they’ve been going through a huge renovation. Streets and sidewalks have been torn up, and some of the businesses have been difficult to get to, especially by car. Well, all that construction is finally wrapping up, and there’s a big celebration this Saturday, the 24th, and you’re invited!
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Attention I-80 Users!!

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
JOLIET, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

positivelynaperville.com

Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’

Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
GENEVA, IL
romeoville.org

New Senior Housing Concept Gets Proposed in Romeoville

The southwest corner of Airport Road and Budler Road could soon be home to a new senior housing development. The Village Board reviewed the initial concept plan at their meeting. The proposal calls for a single-story, 66,259 square foot building with sections for both regular assisted living and memory care, which would be in a separate wing. The facility would have approximately 81 units, with 26 being for memory care.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward

For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS News

