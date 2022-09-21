Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
Explore the progress in downtown Naperville Saturday, Sept. 24
Above / A “Progress in Progress Celebration” is set to welcome visitors from 11AM to 3PM Sat., Sept. 24, throughout downtown Naperville. Princess Storytime will be featured in the breezeway “Main Place” along Jefferson Avenue. All shops and restaurants throughout the central business district will be open regular business hours. Come see what’s new!
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
959theriver.com
Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander
Fall is here so it’s time for pumpkins, fun runs, bike rides and nature outings. Check out upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs and register at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. History at Home – Pumpkins (Zoom Webinar): 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, online. Have you ever...
What’s the Most Expensive Airbnb in Illinois? Might Be This Villa
If you have 15 friends that are all willing to chip in and help with the cost, I have found what I believe is one of if not the most expensive Airbnb's in Illinois. It's a Spanish-style villa that has its own basketball court and movie theater, too. This is...
959theriver.com
Barkapalooza is Coming!
Leslie Harris here, and this Sunday, September 25th, is a big celebration and fundraiser. It’s Barkpalooza, benefiting the homeless animals of the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove. It’s their 29th annual 5K run and Rescue Fest, and it’s happening at Lisle Community Park. The race...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
959theriver.com
Downtown Naperville is Back!
Hi, Leslie Harris here, and if you’ve been to downtown Naperville in the last several months, you know that they’ve been going through a huge renovation. Streets and sidewalks have been torn up, and some of the businesses have been difficult to get to, especially by car. Well, all that construction is finally wrapping up, and there’s a big celebration this Saturday, the 24th, and you’re invited!
Community Lines Up for 12 Hours to Support Vandalized IL Bakery
Yes, everyone has the right to protest in this country. But, vandalizing a small business is taking it too far. Uprising Bakery, in Lake in the Hills, IL, recently faced backlash from certain members of their community after they held a Drag Brunch in their dining room. The situation was explained in a Tiktok from the bakery owner's mother:
WSPY NEWS
Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
wjol.com
Attention I-80 Users!!
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
Need a ‘Tasty Lunch?’ Apparently, This is Illinois Best Sandwich Shop
Lunch seems to be the meal that gets the least amount of love, am I right?. People everywhere today will just eat a sandwich and call it a day. A lot of times, people don't even care where the sandwich comes from, just as long as they get lunch in, and move on to whatever's next.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
walls102.com
Man dies after tree trimming fall in Morris
MORRIS – A Naperville man has died after what has been described as a tragic and freak accident in Morris. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office reports that around 2:30 PM in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive 58-year-old Chenping Ni was on a ladder trimming trees, when a limb came back and knocked him off the ladder. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
positivelynaperville.com
Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’
Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
romeoville.org
New Senior Housing Concept Gets Proposed in Romeoville
The southwest corner of Airport Road and Budler Road could soon be home to a new senior housing development. The Village Board reviewed the initial concept plan at their meeting. The proposal calls for a single-story, 66,259 square foot building with sections for both regular assisted living and memory care, which would be in a separate wing. The facility would have approximately 81 units, with 26 being for memory care.
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward
For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
CBS News
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner's John Callahan's office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
