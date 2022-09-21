ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downward

Publisher's note: This report was updated to reflect the June 13 executive order regarding masking in Cuyahoga County. The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 22 reported 126,379 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 523 from a week prior. A total of 14,220 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 41 from a week prior.
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive 'Spotted Lanternfly' Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Active Shooter Hoax Sparks Concern Across Ohio Schools

Several schools were under lockdown today following what’s believed to be a targeted hoax. At least two of those schools were in Northeast Ohio. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Garfield Community Learning Center in Akron, and St Ignatius High School in Cleveland, both received threats today....
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon's contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter

CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
