Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downward
Publisher's note: This report was updated to reflect the June 13 executive order regarding masking in Cuyahoga County. The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 22 reported 126,379 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 523 from a week prior. A total of 14,220 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 41 from a week prior.
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Active Shooter Hoax Sparks Concern Across Ohio Schools
Several schools were under lockdown today following what’s believed to be a targeted hoax. At least two of those schools were in Northeast Ohio. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Garfield Community Learning Center in Akron, and St Ignatius High School in Cleveland, both received threats today....
Local St. Vincent de Paul sees more people requesting help
Society of St. Vincent De Paul in Trumbull County hosted its first Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
UH to close labor and delivery at UH Portage, move services to UH Geauga in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals will close its labor and delivery department at UH Portage Medical Center, and move those services to UH Geauga Medical Center, the hospital system announced Friday. It cited an ongoing shortage of caregivers and declining numbers of deliveries at UH Portage as reasons for the move.
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
‘I panicked’: Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
An Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam that he said sounded terrifyingly real. But it was all a hoax.
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Dangerously Understaffed: Cleveland finds vehicle in less than 1 in 5 hit-skips
A News 5 investigation found the Cleveland Division of Police has located the vehicle involved in fewer than one in five reported hit-skips since the pandemic started.
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Listen: Man’s call to police reporting fake active shooter situation at school
At least two Northeast Ohio schools were on lockdown in what's believed to be part of a statewide active shooter hoax involving schools.
Morning Journal
Lorain County Public Health Department unveils 2022 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan
Members of the health care community gathered Sept. 23 at Lorain County Community College’s Stocker Center, 1005 S Abbe Road in Elyria, to discuss the 2022 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan update (CHIP). Lorain County Public Health Commissioner Mark Adams led the meeting alongside Erin Murphy,...
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Why a helicopter is flying above Willowick
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
Middleburg Heights urges state to review cable providers’ services
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting passed a resolution urging the Ohio Department of Commerce to review cable providers’ regulations and customer service levels. Councilman Bill Meany introduced the legislation, which was co-sponsored by all of council. The American Customer Satisfaction...
