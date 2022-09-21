ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused mastermind of Ocala robbery that turned deadly charged with second-degree murder

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago
The man accused of being the mastermind behind a botched drug deal/robbery that wound up with one participant dead at a Cross Florida Greenway trailhead park in Ocala has been arrested.

Jeovanni Alexis Pulgarin did not fire any shots and wasn't even inside the car where the shooting took place on Sept. 12, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says. But deputies said that because he put the plan in motion, and gave a firearm to at least one individual who participated in the robbery, he's responsible in the eyes of the law.

Pulgarin, 22, of Silver Springs Shores, already was locked up in the Marion County Jail on unrelated charges. He was notified about the new charges – second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm – on Tuesday. He's being held without bail.

Earlier coverage:Fatal encounter at Cross Florida Greenway trailhead in Ocala tied to drugs, robbery plot

A conviction:Reddick man convicted of killing Ocala homeless man in 2019

Ruling:Ocala man charged with providing drugs in fatal overdose sentenced to 15-year prison term

Pulgarin is the second person charged with second-degree murder in this case. Previously arrested was Jordan Matthew Neal, 19, who is one of the accused robbers. Like Pulgarin, Neal is not accused of firing any shots.

An interview with a co-defendant led to the charges against Jeovanni Pulgarin

Detective Andrew Canterberry said in his report that Neal, who is out on bond while his case works through the court system, went to the Sheriff's Office on Monday to talk about the shooting.

The Belleview man said Pulgarin, known as "Geo," asked him if he wanted to help rob two people of their marijuana. Neal said "Geo" promised him $1,000.

Neal told the detective that he, Pulgarin and a third man, Camereon Cole Dalzell, met at a friend's residence. According to a law enforcement review of Pulgarin's Snapchat account, the men had a detailed plan of what to say and how to execute the robbery.

Neal and Dalzell went to the greenway's Banyan Road Trailhead, which is at Banyan Road and Almond Road, just east of Baseline Road and north of Maricamp Road. There they met two other men.

Law enforcement officials were told that Dalzell sat in the front seat of a car and Neal was in the back. Dalzell showed the driver some cash and then pulled out his gun. The driver also took out a gun. Neal removed his gun, but it was taken away by a fellow backseat passenger.

Shots were fired and Dalzell was hit. The driver was shot in the hand.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Dalzell, 18, of Silver Springs Shores, was killed. He had been shot in the head.

When the robbery attempt went off script, Pulgarin got the news about the killing via text message, according to the arrest report.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

