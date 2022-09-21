ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Stalker tracks woman with AirTag, police say

By Autumn Scott
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Htsst_0i4RHws600

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A Memphis man is accused of stalking a woman and using an AirTag to track her down, according to police.

Joseph Martin is charged with electronic tracking of a motor vehicle, stalking, and harassment.

The victim reported she started getting several IPhone notifications that an AirTag was detected between February of this year and July.

NOPD: One female victim dead, another sent to hospital after Chef Menteur shooting

When she searched her vehicle, she found the AirTag and discovered that it belonged to Martin.

The victim told officers that Martin was also sending photos of her along with inappropriate text messages.

Martin was identified as the person responsible in a photographic lineup.

He was released on his own recognizance and is expected in court in October 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Three men arrested after police chase, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman told police she was raped by suspect a year before Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another alleged victim of Cleotha Abston-Henderson is speaking out about what happened to her, and how the murder of Eliza Fletcher might’ve been prevented. Alicia Franklin blames Memphis Police for not following up on her 2021 rape case and, as we first told you Monday, is suing the department. WREG doesn’t normally […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
panolian.com

Code Office closes Dollar General, says unsafe for occupancy

The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Man fights for life after being shot in the head at home

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss.– A Tunica County man is slowly recovering at Regional One in Memphis after investigators say he initially admitted to shooting himself, but family members are concerned there’s more to the story. Kentayvious Jackson said his brother Jartayvious was shot while inside an apartment he shares with his girlfriend in Robinsonville in Tunica County […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy