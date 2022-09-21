ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Anxiety screening is now recommended for all adults under 65

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLyQd_0i4RHu6e00
Rates of anxiety and depression are skyrocketing in the United States. Mental Health America (MHA)/Pexels

For the first time ever, a panel of health experts recommends that all adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety. The new recommendations from the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) come in the wake of high stress levels in this population that were prevalent even before the COVID-19 pandemic. USPSTF aims aims for this new guidance to help clinicians identify mental health disorders earlier so that they do not go undetected. It made similar recommendations earlier this year for children and teens.

It is common for anxiety disorders to go unrecognized an undetected in a primary care setting. The task force cited a study from the World Health Organization (WHO) that found the median time for initiating treatment for anxiety is 23 years.

“To address the critical need for supporting the mental health of adults in primary care, the Task Force reviewed the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk,” says task force member Lori Pbert a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, in a press release. “The good news is that screening all adults for depression, including those who are pregnant and postpartum, and screening adults younger than 65 for anxiety can help identify these conditions early so people can be connected to care.”

The panel had been preparing the guidance since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Pbert called the guidance “very timely” given reports of an increase in mental health problems that are associated with pandemic isolation and stress. “COVID has taken a tremendous toll on the mental health of Americans,” Pbert told The Washington Post. “This is a topic prioritized for its public health importance, but clearly there’s an increased focus on mental health in this country over the past few years.”

According to a study from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) cited by the task force, the percentage of adults experiencing recent symptoms of a depressive or anxiety disorder jumped to 41.5 percent from 36.4 percent between August 2020 to February 2021. Between 2013 and 2018, only a few years before the pandemic, 8.1 percent of American adults 20 and older had depression in a given 2-week period and the number did not increase.

Currently, the guidance is in draft form and the public has opportunity to comment until October 17. While recommendations from USPSTF are not mandatory, they greatly influence primary care physicians across the US.

Some mental health care providers emphasized that programs that screen for anxiety and depression are are useful only if they can lead patients to effective solutions. Jeffrey Staab, a psychiatrist and chair of the department of psychiatry and psychology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota told The New York Times that at a time when the country is “short on mental health resources on all levels—psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists—that’s a real concern. We can screen lots of people, but if that’s all that happens, it’s a waste of time.” Staab is is not on the task force.

According to the USPSTF, screening and followup care can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression, but there there is limited evidence on the benefits and harms of screening adults over 65 for anxiety. It also called for more research into suicide prevention, which remains a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC.

“The Task Force cares deeply about the mental health of people nationwide. Unfortunately, evidence is limited on screening adults 65 or older for anxiety and screening all adults for suicide risk, so we are urgently calling for more research,” said task force member Gbenga Ogedegbe, the inaugural and founding director of the Institute for Excellence in Health Equity at NYU Langone Health and a member of the National Academy of Medicine, in a press release. “In the absence of evidence, healthcare professionals should use their judgment based on individual patient circumstances when determining whether or not to screen.”

The panel also cited the “racism and structural policies” disproportionally affecting people of color. Black patients, for example, are less likely to receive mental health services compared to other groups, and more likely to be misdiagnosed.

The task force stressed that this is just a single step in addressing an urgent mental health crisis and the task force will read every comment during the comment period, according to Pbert. “We would like people to be honest, to provide their input and perspectives,” she told CNN. “It’s really important because it’s allowing us to hear from the public—and the public includes people who are specialists in these areas. We really value the input of other specialists who can give us their perspective and their comments.”

Comments / 3

Williamv Godfrey
3d ago

The answer to the world's mental health problems is for people to get their heart and mind out of the ways of this world and call upon our Lord Jesus Christ and repent of their sins and give their life to our Lord Jesus Christ and put their trust in Him and Him only. Jesus Christ is the only answer for us all!!!

Reply
2
Related
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?

A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mental Health Disorders#Mental Health Services#Anxiety Disorder#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Uspstf#The Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
Popular Science

Popular Science

52K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy