Long Beach, CA

KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mother receives life changing community support after day of action in LA

California-based justice group bailed out Black mother receives life changing community support through local community based organizations services and programming. LOS ANGELES and OAKLAND — To transform the criminal legal system, Essie Justice Group (Essie) organizes women with incarcerated loved ones to end mass incarceration’s harm to women and communities. Amber Sam, a Black mother in Los Angeles County who Essie recently bailed out from Lynwood Women’s Jail before their Black Mama’s Bailouts: The Community Care Blueprint in Action rally on May 9th, received “life changing” community support through Essie that resulted in early termination of her probation.
foxla.com

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
Long Beach, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA.com

Randy’s Donuts collaborates with Inglewood-based sunglass company

Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo. Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop. The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
westsidetoday.com

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake

A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
LONG BEACH, CA

