Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
2urbangirls.com
Mother receives life changing community support after day of action in LA
California-based justice group bailed out Black mother receives life changing community support through local community based organizations services and programming. LOS ANGELES and OAKLAND — To transform the criminal legal system, Essie Justice Group (Essie) organizes women with incarcerated loved ones to end mass incarceration’s harm to women and communities. Amber Sam, a Black mother in Los Angeles County who Essie recently bailed out from Lynwood Women’s Jail before their Black Mama’s Bailouts: The Community Care Blueprint in Action rally on May 9th, received “life changing” community support through Essie that resulted in early termination of her probation.
Axiom Kitchen wants to bring Texas smoked barbecue to Long Beach
Ian and Qiana Mafnas say complicated regulatory issues have stifled them from opening a restaurant for their popular barbecue, but they're not giving up. The post Axiom Kitchen wants to bring Texas smoked barbecue to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
foxla.com
'Our city is in trouble,' Caruso says he can bring change to LA if elected mayor
"Our city is in trouble and I want to help. crime is dampening dreams, it continues to rise. Homelessness, the count continues to rise. People are scared, people are worried," stated LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.
Students, teachers demand action on climate change at protest in front of LA City Hall
This was a part of a worldwide effort on "Global Day for Climate Change." Young people gathered calling for divestment from fossil fuels and investment in communities facing environmental disparities.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Randy’s Donuts collaborates with Inglewood-based sunglass company
Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo. Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop. The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a...
2urbangirls.com
LA County, LAHSA made to return $150 million in unused federal funds meant to help homeless
LOS ANGELES – The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
westsidetoday.com
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
shhsaccolade.com
For the first time, those 17 and under won’t experience the frights of Knott’s Scary Farm unless accompanied by an adult
As Knott’s Berry Farm turns into Knott’s Scary Farm for the first time this year tonight, Sept. 22, and through Halloween, those 17 and under will be banned from the Buena Park venue unless accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. “A Chaperone Policy is...
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
Fontana Herald News
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
Comments / 0