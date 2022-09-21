ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump, 3 kids for alleged business fraud

By Mira Wassef, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RrNc_0i4RHCi200

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children for alleged business fraud.

James said Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and his company falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get banks to give him favorable interest rates. James is seeking to bar the former president and his children from ever running a company in New York again. She also wants Trump to pay back the $250 million he received.

“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York,” James said at the news conference. “Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

James said there are 200 examples of alleged fraud in the complaint, including declaring his home was three times bigger than it was. She is also referring the matter to the federal authorities to conduct a criminal investigation.

The alleged criminal violations are falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy, and bank fraud, James said. The case will also be referred to the Internal Revenue Service.

“They all should be held accountable,” James said. “No one is above the law.”

Last month, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions during a deposition related to James’ investigation.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, and New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy blasted James’ lawsuit.

Langworthy called it “one of the most brazen political publicity stunts I have seen during my lifetime.” Habba said the lawsuit is “neither focused on the facts nor the law— rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda.”

“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place,” Habba said.

Longtime company executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney are also named defendants in the suit filed in state court Wednesday. Weisselberg, a senior Trump Organization adviser and formerly the company’s longtime chief financial officer, has pleaded guilty to evading taxes and other charges.

Weisselberg admitted taking in over $1.7 million worth of untaxed extras — including school tuition for his grandchildren, free rent for a Manhattan apartment, and lease payments for a luxury car — and explicitly keeping some of the plums off the books.

James is looking to permanently bar Weisselberg and McConney from working as financial heads of any New York companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
WOWK 13 News

Storms possible Sunday, some could be severe

(WOWK) A cold front could spark strong to severe storms on Sunday, mainly from mid day through early evening. See the slide show below for an idea on placement and timing for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the areas east of Portsmouth, Ohio in the marginal risk area which is category 1 out fo […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash

UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hurricane woman faces up to 42 years for credit card fraud

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday. The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Court records say that Jackson worked at a business […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy