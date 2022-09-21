ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uxbridge, MA

High school football gridbits: Undefeated squads Uxbridge, Oxford set for 50th meeting

By Bill Ballou
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

It’s a great number: Uxbridge and Oxford will be meeting for the 50th time on Saturday, with the Spartans holding a 29-19-1 edge in the series. Both schools are off to great starts at 2-0 and have outscored their opponents by 136-29 combined. A little added incentive for the Pirates, if they need any, is that coach Jeff Clarkson’s record is 36-37-0 and he can get out of the red with a victory.

Considering that Oxford was 1-21-0 after Clarkson’s first two years, getting to .500 would be a great achievement.

South ties school record

South’s 54-point performance versus St. Paul last weekend tied the school record for most points in a game. The Colonels also scored 54 in a 54-22 triumph over Quaboag in 2017.

Good omen for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s thrilling 18-15 victory over St. John’s bodes well for the rest of the season. It was the Colonials’ 14th triumph all-time over the Pioneers and Shrewsbury has finished with a winning record in 12 of the other 13 seasons it has beaten its rival.

Bartlett looks to snap skid

Bartlett has fallen on hard times and heads into the weekend game against Abby Kelley in the depths of a 12-game losing streak. Bartlett dabbled in football in the 1890s, then it was banned at the school after a 68-0 loss to Southbridge in 1897. The sport was reinstated in 1920.

Counting the 1890s results, Bartlett heads into this game at exactly .500 all-time with 467 wins, 467 losses and 33 ties.

Who is Leicester's shiny player?

Leicester christened its new field Friday night with great football weather and a first-class facility. Everyone on hand cheered for the Maroon and White, the school colors of both Leicester and Northbridge, which was a 33-7 winner. A lingering question — who was the Wolverines’ Lone Ranger, the player wearing the shiny silver helmet?

Locals rebound against out of area teams

Central Mass. teams were 5-3 in games outside the region including Nashoba’s 10-0 triumph over Longmeadow. Gardner, Grafton, Quaboag and Tantasqua were the other winners; Abby Kelley is 2-0 to start a season for the first time school history; since snapping a seven-game losing streak late last season, Sutton has won four in a row.

Auburn takes steak into Maynard

Auburn’s six-game win streak is the longest in the region. The Rockets play Maynard for the first time ever this week, and Murdock will play Wareham for the first time ever, both schools having traditions back to the 1800s; Ayer and Lunenburg will meet for the 60th time and the Blue Devils lead the series, 38-19-2.

High-powered offenses meet

South and Grafton are both 2-0 and have outscored their opponents by a combined 152-52. They last played in 2010 and Grafton has won all eight of their meetings to date.

Quaboag running hot

Quaboag’s resurgence continues. The Cougars have won 11 of their last 13 games. It took them 64 games to win their first 11 after beginning football in 2009.

Doherty looks to find the end zone

Doherty has not been shut out three straight times since its first three games in 1970 but has been blanked in its first two this year. The Highlanders have their work cut out for them this weekend as they take on perennial Eastern Mass. power Mansfield for the first time ever.

Rare matchup for Westborough

It is Back to the Future when Westborough and Hopkinton play this weekend. The school first met in 1898, an 11-0 Westborough triumph, and most recently in 1958, the Rangers winning by 28-0. Overall, Westborough leads the series, 23-13-4.

Contact Bill Ballou at sports@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillBallouTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: High school football gridbits: Undefeated squads Uxbridge, Oxford set for 50th meeting

