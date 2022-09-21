Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted
NASHVILLE — For 35 years, the Clean Water Act’s Nonpoint Source Program has funded projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution. Water quality grant proposals are now being accepted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. “Healthy bodies of water are essential for the...
tn.gov
Entry Deadline Nearing for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest
NASHVILLE --- The Sept. 30 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2023 photo contest. Winning entries will be selected to appear in the TWRA’s annual calendar. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and...
tn.gov
Lane Closures and Traffic Shifts for I-55 and Crump Boulevard
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for some more lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28 each night from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM. All I-55 southbound traffic will shift into the...
Comments / 0