Tennessee State

Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted

NASHVILLE — For 35 years, the Clean Water Act’s Nonpoint Source Program has funded projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution. Water quality grant proposals are now being accepted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. “Healthy bodies of water are essential for the...
Lane Closures and Traffic Shifts for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for some more lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28 each night from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM. All I-55 southbound traffic will shift into the...
MEMPHIS, TN

