Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County.

The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total.

Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the incidents happened between 2014 and 2016. It marked the third time Arnold had been accused of sexually abusive behavior involving a minor.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting and a count of battery in connection with a case filed in 2016. Arnold was sentenced to six and a half years of supervised probation. All prison time was suspended.

A separate case in which he was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

In the 2021 case, a girl accused Arnold of inappropriately touching her underneath her leotard during practice at InterActive Academy. He was also accused of raping her on three occasions.

Arnold was fired from the academy in 2016 after the director instructed him not to hold, hug, touch or tickle the athletes. A letter was sent to parents at the time.

Sentencing in the latest case is scheduled for Nov. 21. Arnold is also named in a civil lawsuit, along with the gym and his supervisor, filed by the parents of a girl he coached.

