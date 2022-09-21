ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting

By Matt Adams
 4 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County.

The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total.

Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the incidents happened between 2014 and 2016. It marked the third time Arnold had been accused of sexually abusive behavior involving a minor.

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach charged with child molestation for third time

He pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting and a count of battery in connection with a case filed in 2016. Arnold was sentenced to six and a half years of supervised probation. All prison time was suspended.

A separate case in which he was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

In the 2021 case, a girl accused Arnold of inappropriately touching her underneath her leotard during practice at InterActive Academy. He was also accused of raping her on three occasions.

Cheerleading coach accused of belonging to ‘coven of sexual predators’ found dead in SC

Arnold was fired from the academy in 2016 after the director instructed him not to hold, hug, touch or tickle the athletes. A letter was sent to parents at the time.

Sentencing in the latest case is scheduled for Nov. 21. Arnold is also named in a civil lawsuit, along with the gym and his supervisor, filed by the parents of a girl he coached.

Comments / 8

Frankie Jones
3d ago

this is not justice. explain why it is that we as a society allow monsters such as this man to remain free. 6.5 years, even confined, is not nearly long enough, but the fact that the prosecutor AND the judge felt that this man deserved to have that 6.5 year sentence SUSPENDED!!! those that do not understand, this means he is allowed to stay home. he will not spend one day incarcerated for these crimes against children. it is at these times, I lose all faith in our judicial system.

Reply(1)
7
Jerald Thomas
3d ago

be careful what you wish on others it may happen to you. God is just and this man will not go unpunished . if you sow hate you will reap hate . Don't involve your self emotionally into things you can't control.

Reply
3
 

