Comments

pork rinds
3d ago

why doesnt she say anything about diblasio's wife walking away with 850 million meant for homeless and saying they jusf dont know where it went.

Reply
17
Doe
3d ago

Opportunities witch. Why don’t people ask her how she got a rent stablized apartment for her mom when thousands of other families were in front of her? Fools in NY Wake up.

Reply
14
Cienzo
3d ago

so reaching once again. where did Diblasio wife lose that billion? anyone know where it is? nope not under here.lol

Reply
11
Florida State
Washington State
Georgia State
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
Newsweek

What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
Ivanka Trump
Eric Trump
Barbara Underwood
Martin Shkreli
Letitia James
Allen Weisselberg
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Patted Giuliani on Back Wants $2M for Wrongful Arrest

The man arrested after lightly touching Rudy Giuliani on the back in a Staten Island supermarket wants it known that he never assaulted the former mayor of New York—and, besides that, he wants $2 million. On Thursday, Daniel Gill filed a notice of claim against the city over the June incident, which saw him tap Giuliani and call him a “scumbag” in a ShopRite. Gill spent 24 hours behind bars over the confrontation, and briefly faced a felony assault charge, which was later reduced to third-degree assault. “I did not commit any crime. I expressed my opinion,” Gill told the New York Daily News on Thursday. “I think 90 percent of the people who saw Rudy Giuliani would have the desire to call Rudy Giuliani a ‘scumbag.’ I did not commit any crime... I have no regrets.” Gill alleges in his Thursday notice that the subsequent publicity made him “a target of falsehoods, defamations and threats,” and claims he was both falsely arrested and wrongfully imprisoned.Read it at New York Daily News
CNN

Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
Washington Examiner

NY attorney general investigating Trump teases 'major announcement'

New York Attorney General Letitia James will hold a press conference Wednesday morning, her office announced Tuesday, teasing a "major announcement." The announcement is set for 10:30 a.m. EST at the attorney general's office. No details on what the announcement would be have been provided. James has previously indicated she...
Vice

New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids

New York State just accused the Trump Organization of massive fraud. In a sweeping, $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and his family business unveiled Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the company of manipulating the valuations of its properties to score financial advantages.
The Independent

Five key takeaways from New York’s $250m lawsuit against Trump and what it means for 2024

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had filed a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his three adult children, his business associates and a series of his companies on Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges that Mr Trump artificially inflated the value of multiple business entities and hopes to bar Mr Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump from serving as a director of a corporation or similar entity; bar him and the organization from entering any New York real estate acquisitions for the next five years; and seeks $250m from all financial...
Reuters

Trump slams NY attorney general after fraud lawsuit filed

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt." read more.
