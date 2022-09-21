ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
HOCKEY
NHL

CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

2022-23 Arizona Coyotes Season Start May Be Worst Ever

Despite all the controversy about playing at the 4,700-seat Mullett Arena, the Arizona Coyotes’ 2022-23 season start may be one to forget because of their schedule. Being forced to play their first 20 regular season games on the road, not to mention ALL of their preseason games away… will be quite a challenge.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster

The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSN said that it’s been quiet on the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat contract extension talks, noting that talks date back three, four months. It sounds like there is a big gap and it could get interesting if he’s not re-signed by the trade deadline.
NHL
markerzone.com

FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Ducks, Senators, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about the Toronto Maple Leafs and conversations with Kyle Dubas about his future. Meanwhile, goaltender Ilya Samsonov talked about joining the team. The Anaheim Ducks are going to wait on signing their future stars, while there is talk about how much negotiation happens between the Ottawa Senators and Alex DeBrincat this season. Finally, Pierre-Luc Dubois says he could see himself sticking long-term with the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade

New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together

As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The LA Kings look to have a formidable top line

With this summer’s addition of Kevin Fiala, the LA Kings’ potential first line could be the best it’s had in years. The first line of the LA Kings may be the most talented the organization has had in years. At center, Anze Kopitar will once again assume his role as the team’s top-line centerman, and on either side of him will be Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala.
LOS ANGELES, CA
