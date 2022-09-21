Read full article on original website
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
With the start of the 2022-2023 NHL season almost here, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your
2022-23 Arizona Coyotes Season Start May Be Worst Ever
Despite all the controversy about playing at the 4,700-seat Mullett Arena, the Arizona Coyotes’ 2022-23 season start may be one to forget because of their schedule. Being forced to play their first 20 regular season games on the road, not to mention ALL of their preseason games away… will be quite a challenge.
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators
TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSN said that it’s been quiet on the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat contract extension talks, noting that talks date back three, four months. It sounds like there is a big gap and it could get interesting if he’s not re-signed by the trade deadline.
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE
One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Ducks, Senators, Jets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about the Toronto Maple Leafs and conversations with Kyle Dubas about his future. Meanwhile, goaltender Ilya Samsonov talked about joining the team. The Anaheim Ducks are going to wait on signing their future stars, while there is talk about how much negotiation happens between the Ottawa Senators and Alex DeBrincat this season. Finally, Pierre-Luc Dubois says he could see himself sticking long-term with the Winnipeg Jets.
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together
As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
Chris Brunt and Shawn Thornton: The football star and the ice hockey enforcer
Chris Brunt has 65 football caps for Northern Ireland and was a club captain at West Bromwich Albion. Shawn Thornton was a Canadian ice hockey enforcer, two-time Stanley Cup winner with more than 700 appearances in the National Hockey League (NHL). On the face of it the two have little...
The LA Kings look to have a formidable top line
With this summer’s addition of Kevin Fiala, the LA Kings’ potential first line could be the best it’s had in years. The first line of the LA Kings may be the most talented the organization has had in years. At center, Anze Kopitar will once again assume his role as the team’s top-line centerman, and on either side of him will be Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala.
