Mattawa, WA

ifiberone.com

OTHELLO — State troopers are seeking the public’s help in location an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead on Sept. 18 in Othello. At about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18, an Othello police officer was driving west on SR 24 at Park Street when he found a deceased male on the westbound shoulder of the highway, according to the state patrol.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
Mattawa, WA
Mattawa, WA
98.3 The KEY

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway. Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
ROYAL CITY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
KENNEWICK, WA

