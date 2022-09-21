Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
WSP seeking info into Sept. 18 hit-and-run in Othello that left pedestrian dead
OTHELLO — State troopers are seeking the public’s help in location an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead on Sept. 18 in Othello. At about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18, an Othello police officer was driving west on SR 24 at Park Street when he found a deceased male on the westbound shoulder of the highway, according to the state patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
“We are begging for your help:” Family of Kennewick shooting victim pleads for help
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
Ellensburg security camera shows vehicle fleeing from a hit-and-run
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police and traffic investigators are turning to the community for help tracking down the driver of a vehicle that sped away from the scene of a collision early in the morning on September 18, 2022. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital
What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
Yakima deputy fatally shoots man he chased into a cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish on Thursday, police said. The deputy tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. and began a pursuit, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
ifiberone.com
Detectives continue search for missing Moses Lake couple; recent ATM photo shared
MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives on Thursday released a recent ATM photo of Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, who is still missing along with his wife Theresa Bergman. Detectives shared the ATM photo to let the public know what Charles Bergman may look like now and to increase...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Pedestrian killed on SR 26 near Royal City was running in the road
ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway. Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Nationwide arrest warrant issued for husband of Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY — A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman, found dead in a field Thursday in Lincoln County. Charles Bergman, 54, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to his wife’s death, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s...
elkhornmediagroup.com
KPD investigating person shot in residence
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. On Thursday, KPD reported Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick died as a result of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were...
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started for man on bicycle who was killed in hit-and-run near Othello
OTHELLO - A fundraiser to pay for the funeral of the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Othello on Sept. 9 has been posted on GoFundMe. The fundraising page was started by the victim's niece, Celene Cortez of Rock Island. On the night of Sept. 9, Celene...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man faces assault charge after alleged inappropriate contact with deputy's daughter
EPHRATA - According to a probable cause affidavit released by the Ephrata Police Department, an Ephrata man is accused of having inappropriate contact with the step-daughter of a Grant County Sheriff's deputy. An August 6, 2022, the deputy's neighbors were hosting a birthday party at their home in Ephrata; the...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Comments / 0