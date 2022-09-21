ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith, Trayce Thompson & Miguel Vargas Home Runs Vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from being shut out with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, powered by home runs from Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Miguel Varags. Smith got the Dodgers going early with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Thompson then slugged his homer in the second inning, notably coming against Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Don Newcombe
Person
Duke Snider
Person
Tommy Lasorda
Person
Jim Gilliam
Person
Stan Kasten
Person
Maury Wills
Person
Don Drysdale
Person
Don Sutton
Person
Steve Garvey
Person
Roy Campanella
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
dodgerblue.com

Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Undecided On Possibly Retiring

When Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium last October, there were many who wondered if that marked the end of an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wound up missing the postseason due to another bout of left forearm trouble. He had previously missed two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Montreal Expos#The National League#Mvp#World Se
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: 2023 Option On Daniel Hudson’s Contract Picked Up

Daniel Hudson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason and ended up becoming a key bullpen arm before tearing his ACL in Late June. At 35 years old, Hudson is nearing the end of his career, but he hoped the injury would not be the last memory of his time in the league and intended to play again. Still, it was unclear what his future would hold with his health in question and no contract guaranteed for the 2023 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Game-Tying Hits, Mookie Betts Walk-Off Single Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers were facing the prospect of a third consecutive loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but a ninth-inning rally led them to their 104th win of the season. The D-Backs took an early lead in the third inning on a Stone Garrett sacrifice fly following a defensive miscue between Gavin Lux and Trea Turner. To Julio Urías’ credit, he limited the damage to just one run despite the Diamondbacks loading the bases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy