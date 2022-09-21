Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
How To Watch Dodgers-Cardinals ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Stream For Free On Apple TV+
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, MLB reached a streaming rights agreement with Apple TV+ for the introduction of “Friday Night Baseball.”. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been featured on the platform three times, beginning with their debut on Jackie Robinson Day when they hosted the Cincinnati Reds.
dodgerblue.com
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
dodgerblue.com
Craig Kimbrel: Demotion From Dodgers Closer ‘Opportunity To Get Right’
When the Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to re-sign Kenley Jansen in free agency, they filled the closer role by acquiring the only active pitcher with more saves in Craig Kimbrel through a trade with the Chicago White Sox. However, Kimbrel’s first season with the Dodgers has been marred by...
Don Mattingly’s tenure as Miami Marlins manager ends after this season
Don Mattingly’s tenure as Miami Marlins manager is nearing its end.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Shut Out By Cardinals; Albert Pujols Reaches 700 Career Home Runs
Albert Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs, and it came at the expense of his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates in their 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are also part of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Not Thinking About NL Cy Young Award Race
After leading MLB with 20 wins and finishing seventh in the 2021 National League Cy Young Award race, Julio Urías is in the midst of another stellar season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-hander is 17-7 with an NL-best 2.27 ERA, 3.71 FIP and 0.95 WHIP in 158.2...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith, Trayce Thompson & Miguel Vargas Home Runs Vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from being shut out with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, powered by home runs from Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Miguel Varags. Smith got the Dodgers going early with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Thompson then slugged his homer in the second inning, notably coming against Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery.
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Julio Urías, Zac Gallen Duel In Final Meeting Of Season
After splitting the first four games, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the rubber match of a rare five-game series at Dodger Stadium. Thursday marks the final meeting between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks this year. L.A. has taken 13 of 18 matchups thus far and is 48-18 against National League West teams on the year.
dodgerblue.com
Phil Bickford: Albert Pujols Hitting 700th Home Run ‘Very Special Moment’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had nothing go right for them against the St. Louis Cardinals in an 11-0 loss, but none of that mattered all that much as the story of the day was Albert Pujols making MLB history. Pujols entered the game with 698 home runs, just two away...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Dustin May on the 15-day injured list due to lower back tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. It marks May’s second time on the IL this season, as he began the year...
dodgerblue.com
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Undecided On Possibly Retiring
When Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium last October, there were many who wondered if that marked the end of an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wound up missing the postseason due to another bout of left forearm trouble. He had previously missed two...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: 2023 Option On Daniel Hudson’s Contract Picked Up
Daniel Hudson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason and ended up becoming a key bullpen arm before tearing his ACL in Late June. At 35 years old, Hudson is nearing the end of his career, but he hoped the injury would not be the last memory of his time in the league and intended to play again. Still, it was unclear what his future would hold with his health in question and no contract guaranteed for the 2023 season.
dodgerblue.com
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Makes 20th Start Of The Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Game-Tying Hits, Mookie Betts Walk-Off Single Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers were facing the prospect of a third consecutive loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but a ninth-inning rally led them to their 104th win of the season. The D-Backs took an early lead in the third inning on a Stone Garrett sacrifice fly following a defensive miscue between Gavin Lux and Trea Turner. To Julio Urías’ credit, he limited the damage to just one run despite the Diamondbacks loading the bases.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Miguel Vargas Hits First Career Home Run In Dodgers’ Win Against Cardinals
One night after their worst loss of the season on a historic day for MLB that saw Albert Pujols join the 700 career home run club, the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded to earn their 105th win of the season by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2. The Dodgers are now...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tony Gonsolin, David Price Make Notable Progress
The Los Angeles Dodgers are running short on time to get pitchers healthy, but Tony Gonsolin and David Price both took a step toward returning by participating in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. They faced the quartet of Hanser Alberto, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas,...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
