Cancer

Two Psychedelics Companies Will Study Effects Of Natural Psilocybin And MDMA In Healthy Volunteers

Health Canada receives applications concerning clinical trials on a regular basis. This time, the licensed producer of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF together with ATMA Journey Centers say they intend to submit a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) to document the safety of Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and MDMA in healthy patients.
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage

Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
