Pfizer Resumes Dosing In Phase 3 Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial Six Months After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold
Pfizer Inc PFE and its partner Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO have reopened enrollment in phase 3 AFFINE study hemophilia A gene therapy trial. Trial sites will begin to resume enrollment this month, with dosing expected to restart in October. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Here's what you need to know if you're trying to choose between the two.
Two Psychedelics Companies Will Study Effects Of Natural Psilocybin And MDMA In Healthy Volunteers
Health Canada receives applications concerning clinical trials on a regular basis. This time, the licensed producer of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF together with ATMA Journey Centers say they intend to submit a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) to document the safety of Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and MDMA in healthy patients.
Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: What Science Is Saying
(Part three of a four-part series) Despite ongoing legal setbacks, psychedelics research has reemerged and it is proving that psilocybin reduces brain connections within the usual networks while amplifying links between less connected areas. Alterations on sustained networks seem to correlate with a reduction of depression symptoms. In the first...
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage
Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
