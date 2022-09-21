Read full article on original website
Capture the Heart of America Photo: New Category for 2022
WATERLOO, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — From day-to-day life on the family farm to the ever-changing industry, agriculture has proven to be one of America's most-compelling stories. There is no better way to capture this story than through the lens of photographers from across the country. The Capture the...
Iowa Bankers Association Honors Neal and Dwight Conover with Leach Leadership Award
Dwight Conover (left), chairman and CEO of Northwest Financial Corp and chairman of First National Bank in Creston, and Neal Conover (center), director of Northwest Financial Corp and Northwest Bank based in Arnolds Park, are presented the 2022 James A Leach Leadership Award by IBA Past Chair Brad Lane at the IBA Annual Convention on Tuesday, September 21.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Urges Iowans Not to Fall for Election Misinformation and Disinformation
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans not to fall victim to election misinformation and disinformation. Instead, voters should turn to trusted sources for election information, the people that run elections in Iowa: The Secretary of State and county auditors.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Encourages Other States to Adopt Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative
BOULDER, COLORADO (September 22, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate urged states around the country to adopt a program similar to his Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative. He made the remarks during one of the keynote addresses at the National Association of Confidential Address Programs (NACAP) conference in Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday.
Iowa PBS Celebrates Fifty Seasons of "Iowa Press"
JOHNSTON, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Iowa PBS’s series Iowa Press, the state’s longest-running news interview program, has reached a broadcasting milestone — in August 2022, the series began its fiftieth season. First broadcast in October 1971, Iowa Press began as a monthly program, airing on...
Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation Recognizes 600 Families of the Fallen on Gold Star Mother’s Day
The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation is honoring all Iowa survivor families with a commemorative garden flag bearing with words “Remember and Honor.” Survivor Outreach Services joined employees of Iowa Select Farms in assembling packages for over 600 Iowa families. WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (September 23, 2022) —...
New GovConnectIowa Features Coming Soon: What You Need to Know
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — The Iowa Department of Revenue and other state agencies are reminding new and existing users about upcoming changes to GovConnectIowa. GovConnectIowa is the State of Iowa's user-friendly self-service portal to register or renew certain business licenses and permits, file tax returns and...
“Defending the Caveman,” Broadway’s History-Making Comedy about the Sexes, Will Open at Timber Lake Playhouse on September 29
MOUNT CARROLL, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP), the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, will continue their Fall Season with Defending the Caveman on September 29 at the Playhouse. Defending the Caveman was written by Rob Becker over a three-year period during which he made an informal study of psychology, sociology, and prehistory. Today, more than fifty talented actors in 45 different countries perform this record-breaking comedy worldwide. Defending the Caveman is the longest-running solo play in Broadway history and now a celebrated worldwide success.
