MOUNT CARROLL, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP), the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, will continue their Fall Season with Defending the Caveman on September 29 at the Playhouse. Defending the Caveman was written by Rob Becker over a three-year period during which he made an informal study of psychology, sociology, and prehistory. Today, more than fifty talented actors in 45 different countries perform this record-breaking comedy worldwide. Defending the Caveman is the longest-running solo play in Broadway history and now a celebrated worldwide success.

