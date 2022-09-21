ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Ohio police rescued after suspect, arrested, jumps off 75 foot hill, drove wrong way on State Road

By John Lynch, Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x4Lv_0i4REWVd00

A man in Ohio was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on a state road.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Officials say around 4:00 AM Wednesday they received a call that a motorist was traveling Southbound the wrong way in the North Bound lanes on State Route 7 in Jefferson County.

The driver struck a truck while driving the wrong way and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched.

When OSHP got to the scene of the crash, and started assessing the scene, officials say the driver took off on foot and jumped off a 75 foot hill.

A local deputy and state trooper ran after the suspect and got stuck at the bottom of the hill after they arrested the suspect.

Mingo Fire Department was called along with the Urban search and rescue (USAR) team to get the suspect and the two officials from the bottom of the hill.

The trooper and deputy were rescued by a harness the suspect was rescued in a stoke basket.

The suspect, who’s name was not given at this time, was taken to a local hospital.

His injuries are also unknown at this time.

Official charges have not been made.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 15

Jeff Devore
3d ago

Now that is two determined law enforcement officers who went to extreme lengths to get their man. Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. Great job law enforcement officers, and thank you for your service and stay safe.

Reply(1)
13
Related
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wtrf Daily News Officials#Mingo Fire Department#Urban#Usar#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders

A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Three taken to area hospitals following tanker truck crash in Kidron

Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.
KIDRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy