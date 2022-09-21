Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Biden should be impeached’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green stopped by The Marc Cox Morning Show broadcast in Washington, D.C. to discuss immigration in the United States .

Greene says she supports Governor DeSantis but would prefer Governor’s be empowered to “deport illegal aliens not only out of their state but out of the country”.

Greene maintains the federal government has been “derelict in their duty” and that President Joe Biden should be impeached.

