Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Biden should be impeached’

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
 4 days ago

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green stopped by The Marc Cox Morning Show broadcast in Washington, D.C. to discuss immigration in the United States .

Greene says she supports Governor DeSantis but would prefer Governor’s be empowered to “deport illegal aliens not only out of their state but out of the country”.

Greene maintains the federal government has been “derelict in their duty” and that President Joe Biden should be impeached.

Listen to the discussion above.

Comments / 7

MARK PRESCOTT
3d ago

will this man face moron go away!! is this the only type of legislation you can think of because you don't have any power to do anything else but kick 18 yo!! lol

2
 

