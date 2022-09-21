September 23, 2022 - General contractor Skanska will spearhead the construction for the $111 million Marina Club Apartments project, Skanska announced Friday. The 400-unit, mixed-use development near St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina, which was also referred to as Marina Beach, will be completed in December 2024. The project will total 610,000 square feet with first-floor retail space, a two-story parking garage and it will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenities include a sky lounge, expansive pool deck with a grilling area, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a dog park. “The rise of mixed-use developments has gained a foothold over the last decade as demand for communities with live-work-play environments has grown,” Michael Brown, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska Florida, said in a news release. “As a builder active in St. Petersburg for decades, our team is thrilled to bring to life Marina Club Apartments, which will set a new standard for multifamily development in the area and further enhance the waterfront community.” The project is being designed by Architectonics Studio Inc.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO