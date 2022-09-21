ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Skanska to lead $111M Skyway Marina project

September 23, 2022 - General contractor Skanska will spearhead the construction for the $111 million Marina Club Apartments project, Skanska announced Friday. The 400-unit, mixed-use development near St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina, which was also referred to as Marina Beach, will be completed in December 2024. The project will total 610,000 square feet with first-floor retail space, a two-story parking garage and it will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenities include a sky lounge, expansive pool deck with a grilling area, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a dog park. “The rise of mixed-use developments has gained a foothold over the last decade as demand for communities with live-work-play environments has grown,” Michael Brown, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska Florida, said in a news release. “As a builder active in St. Petersburg for decades, our team is thrilled to bring to life Marina Club Apartments, which will set a new standard for multifamily development in the area and further enhance the waterfront community.” The project is being designed by Architectonics Studio Inc.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Arizona State
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward

Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Alliance Residential Co
wogx.com

First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Everybody Deserves A Second Chance

Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
OLDSMAR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Leading Florida Real Estate Agent Roger Pettingell Explains Why Luxury Real Estate is Trending This Year

Roger Pettingell is a leading luxury real estate agent with more than $2 billion in sales. Sarasota, his hometown since moving there in 1983, is one of the nation’s fastest-growing luxury real estate markets. Pettingell’s experience in the field has made him one of Florida’s leading real estate agents, and his market insight can help aspiring real estate agents and luxury real estate buyers know what to expect from the market.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
stpetecatalyst.com

Patels relocate, expand international dental program in Clearwater

September 22, 2022 - Longtime philanthropists Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel plan to relocate and expand its International Dental Program from Fort Lauderdale to the Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater. The international dental program at the campus means the university is the only one in Florida with a “stand-alone” program. A celebratory event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the campus. “Providing a second opportunity for international dental students is something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years,” Kiran said in a news release. “Health care and education are two of my biggest passions and being part of the NSU family gives me the opportunity change both in a positive way. This program’s expansion will help change the lives of so many more international dentists.”
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters

After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
VENICE, FL
995qyk.com

Big Bend And US 41 Closed This Weekend

Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
GIBSONTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy