Lotte Plaza Market coming to New Tampa
The site of a former Sweetbay grocery store in New Tampa is going to turn into the popular Lotte Plaza Market Asian Grocery Store.
Rezoning approval could be end of local business
Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
businessobserverfl.com
110,000-square-foot industrial facility and 200 jobs coming to Pinellas County
A South Carolina developer is building a 110,700-square-foot industrial building in Pinellas Park that, when complete, will create about 200 jobs. The developer, Johnson Development Associates, is building the facility on 18.6 acres it just bought inside the 65-acre Gateway Centre Business Park. It paid $3.58 million for the parcel...
stpetecatalyst.com
Skanska to lead $111M Skyway Marina project
September 23, 2022 - General contractor Skanska will spearhead the construction for the $111 million Marina Club Apartments project, Skanska announced Friday. The 400-unit, mixed-use development near St. Petersburg's Skyway Marina, which was also referred to as Marina Beach, will be completed in December 2024. The project will total 610,000 square feet with first-floor retail space, a two-story parking garage and it will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenities include a sky lounge, expansive pool deck with a grilling area, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a dog park. “The rise of mixed-use developments has gained a foothold over the last decade as demand for communities with live-work-play environments has grown,” Michael Brown, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska Florida, said in a news release. “As a builder active in St. Petersburg for decades, our team is thrilled to bring to life Marina Club Apartments, which will set a new standard for multifamily development in the area and further enhance the waterfront community.” The project is being designed by Architectonics Studio Inc.
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
businessobserverfl.com
East coast bank continues to go big as it grows westward
Stuart-based Seacoast Bank has capped an aggressive period of Gulf Coast expansion with the appointment of veteran Florida banker Tom Lambert as its Tampa market president. Key takeaway: The past five years have seen Stuart-based Seacoast Bank become a major player in the Gulf Coast banking market. Core challenge: Seacoast...
businessobserverfl.com
National logistics company leases almost 350,000 square feet of industrial space in Lakeland
List Logistics, a Massachusetts a logistics and distribution company, has leased 349,929 square feet of space at a Lakeland industrial park. The company leased Building 300 at the Key Logistics Center about a mile from Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando. Building 300 includes 3,623 square feet of office space,...
Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Florida
Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state.
wogx.com
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
995qyk.com
Everybody Deserves A Second Chance
Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
businessobserverfl.com
Leading Florida Real Estate Agent Roger Pettingell Explains Why Luxury Real Estate is Trending This Year
Roger Pettingell is a leading luxury real estate agent with more than $2 billion in sales. Sarasota, his hometown since moving there in 1983, is one of the nation’s fastest-growing luxury real estate markets. Pettingell’s experience in the field has made him one of Florida’s leading real estate agents, and his market insight can help aspiring real estate agents and luxury real estate buyers know what to expect from the market.
stpetecatalyst.com
Patels relocate, expand international dental program in Clearwater
September 22, 2022 - Longtime philanthropists Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel plan to relocate and expand its International Dental Program from Fort Lauderdale to the Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater. The international dental program at the campus means the university is the only one in Florida with a “stand-alone” program. A celebratory event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the campus. “Providing a second opportunity for international dental students is something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years,” Kiran said in a news release. “Health care and education are two of my biggest passions and being part of the NSU family gives me the opportunity change both in a positive way. This program’s expansion will help change the lives of so many more international dentists.”
ABC Action News
Company leading Howard Frankland Bridge project had another fatality in 2021
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the man suspected of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy Thursday night along I-275 was an undocumented migrant who was captured Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, was working a traffic...
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
businessobserverfl.com
SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters
After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
995qyk.com
Big Bend And US 41 Closed This Weekend
Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
States giving residents stimulus checks; What did Florida do?
While there are no plans for more federal stimulus checks, 17 states in the U.S. chose to give their residents payments to help offset economic hurdles from inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
