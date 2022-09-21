ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 in Illinois 'over the moon' after winning $1.3 billion lottery jackpot

By Matt Bernardini
 3 days ago
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The winners of a lottery jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion have finally come forward, nearly two months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were drawn and announced on July 30 after going for three months and 29 drawings without a winner. The ticket that scored the jackpot was bought in Des Plaines, Ill., near Chicago, and officials say it was split between two residents.

The jackpot was worth $1.34 billion.

Lottery officials said that the winners have spent the last few weeks consulting with financial and legal advisers. They have not been publicly identified.

The Illinois Lottery said that the winners are "over the moon" about their new riches. They opted for a lump sum payment of $780 million, which will be split two ways after taxes.

"They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said according to WGN-TV.

"That turned out to be an absolutely life changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win."

The pot was the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

