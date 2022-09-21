ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
Rewind: Kansas State 41, Oklahoma 34

NORMAN, Okla. – There’s just something about traveling 130 miles south of the Kansas-Oklahoma border that percolates a fire within the Kansas State Wildcats. That fire was missing in a Week 3 loss to Tulane. Flip the script and move forward into Big 12 Conference action. Even though...
OU-Kansas State: Game rundown

NORMAN, Okla. — The sixth-ranked Sooners are prepared to open up Big 12 Conference play, as the Kansas State Wildcats are in town. Here’s the game rundown. TV: FOX — Jason Benetti (PBP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline Reporter) Kickoff time: 7 p.m. CT. Weather: 88...
CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee breaks down Oklahoma's playoff path, likelihood

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are 3-0 and riding high so far this season. They've blown out three opponents, most recently a 49-14 shellacking of Nebraska in Lincoln. That point total served as the most the program has ever posted on the road in the series. And now the Sooners are grabbing plenty of national attention heading into their Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
What Collin Klein & Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. "Incredible tempo. I mean, that's gonna be the key is us getting our cleats in the ground and being ready to play and then the second part of that is they're obviously really good across the board, talent-wise at the skill positions. Up front, big athletic kids that can move people and guys that can do things after the catch. So it's a scary group. "
