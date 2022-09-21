Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
Adrian Martinez, Kansas State spoil Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s Big 12 opener in 41-34 upset
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables’ first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from...
Rewind: Kansas State 41, Oklahoma 34
NORMAN, Okla. – There’s just something about traveling 130 miles south of the Kansas-Oklahoma border that percolates a fire within the Kansas State Wildcats. That fire was missing in a Week 3 loss to Tulane. Flip the script and move forward into Big 12 Conference action. Even though...
OU-Kansas State: Game rundown
NORMAN, Okla. — The sixth-ranked Sooners are prepared to open up Big 12 Conference play, as the Kansas State Wildcats are in town. Here’s the game rundown. TV: FOX — Jason Benetti (PBP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline Reporter) Kickoff time: 7 p.m. CT. Weather: 88...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee breaks down Oklahoma's playoff path, likelihood
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are 3-0 and riding high so far this season. They've blown out three opponents, most recently a 49-14 shellacking of Nebraska in Lincoln. That point total served as the most the program has ever posted on the road in the series. And now the Sooners are grabbing plenty of national attention heading into their Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
What Collin Klein & Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. "Incredible tempo. I mean, that's gonna be the key is us getting our cleats in the ground and being ready to play and then the second part of that is they're obviously really good across the board, talent-wise at the skill positions. Up front, big athletic kids that can move people and guys that can do things after the catch. So it's a scary group. "
RELATED PEOPLE
Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit
WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
Piedmont Sixth Grader Makes Amazing Catch Against Rival Stillwater
No matter the level of football, rivalries run deep. Making a massive play against your hated foe? Now that’s one of the best feelings in the world. Like every other football team, the kids on the Piedmont sixth grade team work really hard. “They’re leaders on the team, they...
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
‘I was walking out of here no matter what,’ Woodward Senior walks out of hospital after suffering spinal cord injury at football practice
A Woodward High School senior walked out of the hospital on his own two feet, after suffering from a spinal cord injury at football practice.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0