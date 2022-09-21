ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Lake, FL

WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
