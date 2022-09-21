Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today
Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian
Central Florida's theme parks could close if the latest windstorm to threaten Florida makes landfall later this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney fans say park is losing magic
It was once the most revered family vacation destination. Now, some Disney enthusiasts say the "Happiest Place on Earth" is losing its magic. According to a new study, the cost of Disney is keeping guests from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often. The gambling website time2play recently...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
disneydining.com
Disney World Hours Extended Next Month
If you’re planning a Walt Disney World Vacation in October, you will be excited to discover that you’ll be able to squeeze more precious park time into each day. This is because Disney World has increased its hours for October. This is a frightfully fabulous treat for the spookiest time of year, but not an unexpected one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Rover from Carousel of Progress Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush Now Available on Amazon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now is the time, the best time of your life! Well maybe not, but you can look forward to that great, big, beautiful tomorrow with a new Amazon-exclusive plush themed to Rover from the Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World!
WDW News Today
Two New Haunted Mansion Musical Figurines Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of all things Halloween, the Haunted Mansion, or both, then Memento Mori is a must-stop on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom! We took a spirited trip there recently and found new Haunted Mansion musical figurines.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reveals Timeline of EPCOT History Ahead of 40th Anniversary
With anticipation building for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Walt Disney World has released an official timeline chronicling the park’s history. On Oct. 1, 1982, Walt Disney World Resort invited guests to imagine what life would be like in the 21st century with the opening of EPCOT Center. This first-of-its-kind theme park focused on showcasing ideas and technologies the world had never seen before.
WDW News Today
Overhaul of Disney Vacation Club Goofy Van Billboard Complete at Disney World
Next time you drive into Walt Disney World Resort, your view may not be the same. The iconic Goofy DVC Van billboard has switched colors and designs, from a fun and bright red to a calm and elegant blue. We recently reported on this billboard being repainted, and it appears this refurbishment is complete!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
50th Anniversary Vinylmation Series 2 Now Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After first being released on shopDisney last month, the second series of 50th anniversary Vinylmation figures is now available at Walt Disney World. Series 1 was released in October of last year. 50th Anniversary Vinylmation Series 2...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Available for Pre-Order at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests who have an upcoming stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel can now choose from even more MagicBand+ designs when they select a pre-arrival band! Check out all the options available!. Solid color MagicBand+ are...
WDW News Today
Festival of Fantasy Parade Being Reduced to One Performance Daily at Magic Kingdom
Since its return in March 2022, Festival of Fantasy Parade has run twice daily at Magic Kingdom. Starting in October, it will only run once per day. The current schedule sees two performances per day: once at noon and once at 3:00 p.m. Starting in October, it will return to a once-per-day cadence at 3:00 p.m. — a cadence the parade previously followed for years.
Comments / 0