ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO