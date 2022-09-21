Read full article on original website
WAFF
Two people arrested on first-degree burglary charges in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged two people on first-degree burglary charges for an incident that happened on Aug. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, Alexis Antesia Bolding, 26, and Mark Anthony Stephens Sr., 50, were both arrested arrested and charged for first-degree burglary on Sept. 22.
Garbage truck fire causes traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur
All eastbound lanes on Highway 20 in Decatur are completely shut down due to a garbage truck fire, according to authorities.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle man guilty of rape of juvenile
A Hartselle man was convicted this week by a Morgan County jury rape in the first and second degrees and incest. Brian Matthew Mills, 40, of Lee Road, now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. In 2019, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources received an anonymous tip...
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
WAFF
Three arrested in Decatur for possession of marijuana, cocaine
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Investigators with Decatur Police VICE/NArcotics and Decatur Police SWAT operators arrested three people in a drug house. The investigators and operators executed a search warrant on a home located on Wadsworth Street SE where they identified Randy Griffin, 42, Quentin Wilkerson, 38, and Sierra Cowley, 22. Investigators located marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter
Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 9 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
WAFF
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
WAFF
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Decatur Police VICE/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested two people for illegal drug trafficking. During a car stop at Old Moulton Road and Brookline Avenu SW, investigators made contact with Richard Daniel Eubanks, 42 and Victoria Lynn Blakenship, 29. During the search of the car, investigators...
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
WAFF
Franklin Co. man arrested for possession of illegal drugs, 18 firearms
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening investigators with the Franklin County Drug Task Force arrested Tyler Drake Roberson for possessing illegal drugs and weapons. The arrest comes after a month-long investigation, once enough information was secure investigators executed a search warrant at 364 Scott’s Landing Road in Hodges.
WAFF
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South. Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.
WAFF
Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges
Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
Man killed after being struck by buzzard while riding motorcycle
A man was killed after being struck by a bird while riding his motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Lawrenceburg.
radio7media.com
City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Home owned by a nonprofit organization destroyed in fire
A girls home owned by Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI
Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence. Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77. "(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to...
theflorala.com
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
