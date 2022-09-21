ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's happening with Ohio's 6-week abortion ban?

By Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Since we last met, there's been a lot of action related to Ohio's six-week abortion ban.

Quick refresher: After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, an Ohio law took effect that bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity can be detected. That's usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many people know they're pregnant. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the measure in 2019, but it was on hold until the court decision punted abortion regulation back to the states.

Abortion clinics subsequently filed a lawsuit with the Ohio Supreme Court, but they didn't get a temporary hold on the six-week ban like they wanted. The clinics then shifted gears and sued in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, hoping for a different outcome.

Democratic Hamilton County judge decided last week to temporarily block the law for 14 days. We found out yesterday that the judge is expected to extend the pause through at least Oct. 12 and will rule later on whether to block it indefinitely while the case plays out.

That's a convoluted way of saying that, until Oct. 12, Ohio abortion clinics can perform procedures up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The decision also keeps a clinic in Dayton open for a little longer.

After that, we'll see what happens.

Highlights from Trump's latest Ohio visit

Former President Donald Trump visited Youngstown last week to stump for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and a slate of congressional candidates he endorsed in the November midterms. As usual, he used his pulpit to rail against President Joe Biden and air grievances about the 2020 election, U.S.-Mexico border and U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Eventually, he turned to Ohio's elections. The rally took place in U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan's congressional district, and Trump wasted no time going after Vance's opponent in the Senate race. He also criticized a New York Times article that indicated Vance and other Republican candidates had not invited him to visit their states.

“J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so bad," Trump told the crowd.

Trump's support of Vance was key to helping the "Hillbilly Elegy" author secure the GOP nomination after Republicans highlighted Vance's past criticisms of the former president. But some voters still aren't sure about him.

"(I've heard) conflicting reports that he's one of the good guys, that he's one of the bad guys that can't be trusted, that he's a RINO (Republican in name only) − I don't know," Sandusky resident Jo Ellen said.

This is the song that doesn't end...

Did you think we were done with redistricting? Think again!

As Laura Bischoff reported, Republican lawmakers are looking to redraw appellate court district lines now that the fight over congressional and legislative districts is over (for now). The plan from Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Twp., and Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, would add three judgeships and change the system for the first time since 1989.

This is interesting for a few reasons. The upcoming election marks the first time that judges will have Republican or Democrat next to their names on the ballot, so party affiliation will be much more apparent to voters. And new lines could change the political makeup of each court, affecting potentially final decisions on criminal and civil cases.

Thanks as always for subscribing!

Haley BeMiller, political reporter

Questions or story ideas? Email me at hbemiller@dispatch.com. You can find me on Twitter @haleybemiller.

latest episode of Ohio Politics Explained and tune in for a new episode on Friday. You can subscribe through Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

