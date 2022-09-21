ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Guys burger chain plans a third Des Moines metro location at Merle Hay Mall

By Kim Norvell, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Five Guys plans to open its third Des Moines metro location at Merle Hay Mall.

The national burger chain known for its never-frozen patties and bags of hand-cut French fries will open in 2023 at the mall's east entrance facing Merle Hay Road, according to a news release from Merle Hay Mall. It will have both indoor and outdoor dining.

"We’re very excited to have this iconic brand front and center to welcome our customers," Merle Hay Mall CEO Liz Holland said in the news release.

Five Guys also has locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8Z3C_0i4RDxBL00

Holland also announced the arrival of Kids Empire, an indoor playground, and International Harvester Mississippi Valley Credit Union.

Kids Empire signed a lease for an 18,000-square-foot location on the mall's west side near the food court and future Des Moines Buccaneers hockey arena. Construction has already started on the location for the national chain that offers play equipment for children and can be reserved for birthday parties and other events. Kids Empire also is slated to open a location at the Village Shops East near Jordan Creek Town Center.

International Harvester Mississippi Valley Credit Union plans construction soon on a new location north of Applebee’s. It would be the first IHMVC in the metro.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on a new location for the mall's Kohl's department store, expected to open this fall. The new 55,000-square-foot store will be on the site of the former Sears and face Merle Hay Road, moving from its current location on the west side of the mall. In the news release, Holland said Merle Hay also is in lease negotiations with another national retail anchor for a planned space north of Kohl's.

The Kohl's relocation is linked to the renovation of the mall's the former Younkers store into a 3,500-seat arena for the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team. Buccaneers officials announced in July they were delaying development due to rising loan interest rates and construction costs, as well as "economic jitters."

